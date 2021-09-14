KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday September 14th

For the start of our Tuesday morning, we are going to have temperatures starting in the upper 60s to low 70s. However, a cold front pushing through earlier this morning will give us much cooler temperatures for the rest of the day. We will also start the day with partly cloudy skies and winds will be a bit stronger, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour from the north. By the beginning of the afternoon, we will only be in the mid to upper 70s, possibly the low 80s. More clouds will cover the skies as we get into the top of the noon hour. Winds will pick up a slight bit from the north with speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s for most of the viewing area. We will have a slight decrease in clouds for the area and winds will continue to be a bit on the breezy side, still coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Later this evening, we will have slightly cooler temperatures in the region again. Lows will be in the 50s for the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to come from the north around 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow kicks off the first day of fall, and conditions will feel more fall-like around the region. We will have sunny skies for the day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds from the northeast 5-10 miles per hour. The rest of the week looks to be keeping us either around or below average for temperatures. More clouds than sun can be expected especially by the end of the week and into the weekend. Rain showers will be more scattered across the region as we head into next week Monday, which could lead into slightly cooler temperatures for the region as we go beyond the next seven days for a forecast.

