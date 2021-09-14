CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday September 14th

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday September 14th. For today: Slight chance for scattered thunderstorms late, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. High of 89, winds turning southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. For tonight: Lows around 65 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely....

