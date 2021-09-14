CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota earns a PWO commitment from Wisconsin WR Evan Redding

By Ryan Burns
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I actually committed to the Gophers as a preferred walk-on during the week last week, so this past weekend, I just texted the coaches letting them I was going to announce it on Sunday. I was waiting for my graphic to come in so I could post it," 2022 Menomonee Falls (Wisc.) wide receiver Evan Redding said to GopherIllustrated. "What put Minnesota over my Wisconsin PWO offer and the scholarship from North Dakota has to be my brother and just how we always talked about playing together at the next level. But I love the Minnesota coaching staff and wide receiver coach Matt Simon is a great coach and has produce some great wide receivers. So that played a key factor, but another big role is Coach Fleck and the way he approaches the game of football and how he talks about how football is more than a game and the culture at Minnesota is just unmatched."

