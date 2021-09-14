CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.

