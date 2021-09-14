CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott out of luck as comeback runner Oh Purple Reign is unplaced

 8 days ago
Gordon Elliott at Punchestown on Tuesday (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Gordon Elliott was out of luck at Punchestown with his first runner since returning from suspension.

The leading Irish trainer was banned for 12 months, with half of that punishment suspended, after an image of him sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media in March.

Elliott was also ordered to pay costs of €15,000 – with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board stating the punishment reflected “the seriousness of the offence and the damage to the Irish racing industry” after the image provoked huge public outcry.

Gordon Elliott (right) speaks with jockey Declan McDonogh at Punchestown (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

After serving a ban of six months, during which time Denise Foster took temporary control of Cullentra stables, Elliott was free to begin making entries again from last Thursday – initially making five for Punchestown’s Flat fixture.

But he declared only two runners – and with third reserve Alice Kitty failing to make the cut in race six, his solitary representative on Tuesday’s card was recent winner Oh Purple Reign in the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle In Honour Of Pat Smullen Handicap.

Ridden by Declan McDonogh, the four-year-old was the 9-2 second-favourite to follow up his Gowran Park victory of 13 days earlier, but was struggling towards the rear turning for home and ultimately beat just two rivals in 12th place behind 14-1 winner Khafaaq.

Elliott, who was in attendance at Punchestown, is set to saddle four runners on Wednesday’s National Hunt card at Sligo.

Gordon Elliott set for runners at Punchestown on Tuesday

Gordon Elliott has made a handful of entries for Tuesday’s Flat meeting at Punchestown after his six-month ban expired on Thursday. The trainer was suspended by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board in March after an image of Elliott sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media. Elliott...
Disgraced Irish trainer Gordon Elliott out of luck at Punchestown as Oh Purple Reign finishes 12th in his first runner since returning from suspension for sitting on a dead horse

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott was out of luck at Punchestown with his first runner since returning from suspension for sitting on a dead horse. The leading trainer, 43, was banned for 12 months, with half of that punishment suspended, after an image of him sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media in March.
Gordon Elliott
Defending series champion Elliott ready to go all out at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway seems custom-made for Chase Elliott. Elliott won the last three NASCAR Cup Series playoff cutoff races on his way to winning the 2020 season championship. He has shown plenty of speed in recent visits to Bristol Motor Speedway, producing a victory in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race.
