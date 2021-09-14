CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine boosters and jabs for children over 12 to begin next week in Scotland

 8 days ago
Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans to vaccinate children to the Scottish Parliament (Russell Cheyne/PA) (PA Wire)

Booster Covid-19 vaccines and jabs for all children aged 12-15 in Scotland are to begin being offered from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The change follows a recommendation from the UK chief medical officers and advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The First Minister said Scots over the age of 50, working in frontline health care or with specific health conditions will be offered a booster vaccination.

Health workers will be able to book their boosters from September 20, along with care home residents and those in receipt of regular flu jabs, while those over 70 or at high risk will be contacted by their GP soon, the First Minister said.

Other groups, including all adults over 50, those with underlying conditions, adult carers, unpaid and young carers or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, will be able to book a jag online from October.

Children aged 12-15 years old are to start getting vaccinated (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Children aged between 12 and 15 will also be offered a single dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine in Scotland from next week.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government was accepting the recommendation of the UK’s chief medical officers and that drop-in clinics, from Monday, will be open to young people of that age group.

“I can confirm to Parliament today that the Scottish Government welcomes and accepts this recommendation,” she said.

“We believe that vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds is important and we will therefore move to implement the advice as quickly as possible.

“It is, of course, important to stress the importance of informed consent.

“I know that many young people and their parents will have questions.

“Material will be made available online later this week.”

Appointments will be offered from September 27 in the community and vaccinations will later be done in schools for those who have still not been jagged but decide they want it.

