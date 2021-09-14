CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Idol To Celebrate 'The Roadside' During iHeartRadio ICONS Event

By Taylor Fields
 8 days ago
Billy Idol is celebrating his new EP 'The Roadside' on September 21st. Find out how to watch live!

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Billy Idol set for iHeartRadio ICONS livestream

Event will feature an intimate performance by Idol and his band. Billy Idol is the subject of a new iHeartRadio exclusive series. iHeartRadio ICONS: Billy Idol is an exclusive concert on Tuesday, September 21st at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Hosted by Jim Kerr, the event will feature an intimate live performance and interview from Idol at the iHeartRadio Theater NYC.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Is Billy Idol Still Vital?

During MTV’s salad days, synth bands like Duran Duran and the Human League presented an accessible, poppy version of Kraftwerk and Berlin-era David Bowie and found massive commercial success. Prince essentially did the same thing with funk, gifting us a glossier, sexier version of P-Funk and Rick James. Meanwhile, Joan Jett, Adam Ant, and Billy Idol were following a similar formula, chewing up the sounds and fashions of first-generation punk rock and spitting out something ready for the Top 40.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Billy Idol Unplugs For Radio Appearance

(hennemusic) Billy Idol unplugged for a performance of his 2021 single, "Bitter Taste", and a handful of classic tracks during a September 6 session on Southern California radio station 88.5 FM KCSN, and the independent media outlet is sharing video of the appearance. Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens joined host...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Billy Idol Still Haunted By 1990 Motorcycle Accident

Billy Idol drew upon his near career-ending 1990 motorcycle accident for his new track, “Bitter Taste.” Idol has just released a new EP, titled, The Roadside, via George Harrison's resurrected Dark Horse Records imprint. While chatting with Forbes, Idol spoke about recalling the accident that almost cost the rocker his...
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
at40.com

Billy Idol Performs 'Bitter Taste' & More At iHeartRadio ICONS Event

On Friday (September 17) Billy Idol released his brand new EP, The Roadside, his first new music since his 2014 album Kings & Queens of the Underground. The Roadside features four new songs, including its lead single 'Bitter Taste,' inspired by the motorcycle crash that almost cost Idol his leg.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mickey Guyton Demands to Be Heard on ‘Remember Her Name’

In 2015, Mickey Guyton debuted with the ballad “Better Than You Left Me,” a moving slice of post-breakup affirmation that became a minor hit. Over the next half-dozen years, her career became stalled by a series of false starts, disappointments, and industry misjudgments in country music, a genre historically walled-off to Black artists — even more so for Black women.  Guyton, 38, changed her course last year, establishing herself as an impossible-to-ignore voice with singles like “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” and “Black Like Me,” declarative statements that insisted on foregrounding, rather than suppressing, the Texas-born singer’s penchant for truth-telling. Both...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
culturemap.com

Libby Belle Bryer presents Billy Wilson's Celebration of Life

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Celebration of Life concert will honor Billy Wilson's life and music. Music will start with the Reel Sheboygan, followed by Skyrocket and Gina Chavez. All donations and proceeds will benefit H.A.A.M, an organization that was close to Billy's heart.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Inside Guns N’ Roses’ History-Making ‘Use Your Illusion’ Albums

In April 1990, the classic lineup of Guns N’ Roses played its final show. The occasion was the nationally televised Farm Aid concert, a disastrous set that included, among several bizarre highlights, Steven Adler drunkenly belly-flopping in the general direction of his drum set only to miss by four feet, and Axl Rose ending the live broadcast with a climactic “Good fuckin’ night.” It was the mark of a band breaking apart.
MUSIC
