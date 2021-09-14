Tracy Stevens with the Elks Lodge joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program
The 35th Annual Marshall County Elks Lodge #2707 Benefit Golf Tournament is Saturday, September 18th at the Benton Golf and Country Club. Tee off time is 11am and all the proceeds go to the Marshall County Exceptional Center. Tracy Stevens with the Elks Lodge joined us recently on WCBL's Coffee Call program. Stevens says following the golf tournament will be a dinner and auction at the Elks Lodge. To make a donation or to volunteer, call the lodge at 270-527-8730 or call Stevens at 270-703-1330.
