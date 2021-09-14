Metallica Is A Long Way From Having New Album Ready, Says Lars Ulrich
Ulrich once described the pace of work on the album as "glacial."www.iheart.com
Ulrich once described the pace of work on the album as "glacial."www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com
Comments / 0