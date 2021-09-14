CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Arrived Fashionably Late To The Met Gala

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore to the MET Gala.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Elite Daily

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Zodiac Signs Definitely Aren’t Ideal Together

It seems like things are getting serious between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and I am so here for it. After months of dating rumors, A$AP finally confirmed he and Rihanna are dating in May 2021, and just a few months after that, a source for Us Weekly claimed the two may get engaged sooner rather than later. Exciting! What doesn’t look so promising, however, is Rihanna and A$AP’s astrological compatibility. As cute as the couple looks together, it seems their zodiac signs don’t complement each other as well as I’d hoped.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

A$AP Rocky Was Forced by Rihanna To Sign A Prenup To Save Her $1 Billion?

It is Rihanna who is refusing to get married A$AP RockyBefore he signs a prenup According to one tabloid Rihanna wants her money to be protected, which upsets A$AP Rocky, who thinks that the singer has doubts about their relationship’s strength. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP rocky Their relationship?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are So Happy: An Engagement May ‘Happen Soon’ — Report

After nearly two years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the real deal. Now, their inner circle is convinced an engagement could be on the horizon, according to a new report. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are certainly not hiding their relationship anymore, and a new report reveals that the two are extremely serious about one another. “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” Us Weekly reports. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, it may well happen soon.”
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Zendaya Won’t Be Attending the 2021 Met Gala

Are you sitting down? You may want to when you read this news because it's a major bummer: Zendaya, who always brings the looks at the Met Gala, won't be attending this year. Zendaya shared the news of her absence in an interview with her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet, saying that she can't make it to the 2021 installment of the much-anticipated red carpet and gala event. The two sat down for a chat with Extra and took the opportunity to chat about fashion's most talked-about event. “I'm really looking forward to the Met," Timothée (who is one of this year's co-chairs alongside Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka) said when asked what's next after all the Dune press events. Unfortunately, Z will not be there to pose next to her friend and costar — but her reason is more than valid: she has to work.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands During Late-Night Fish Market Date In NYC — Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit up a NYC seafood joint at 3am on Friday, Sept. 17, and the photos are so adorable. So cute! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky packed on some sweet PDA while enjoying a late-night date night at El Puerto Seafood & Fish Market in Harlem during the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 17. The rapper, 32, and Rihanna, 33, had big smiles on their faces as they held hands and entered the eatery at 3 a.m.. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Rihanna Stuns in Balenciaga at Met Gala, Obviously

In what was perhaps the least surprising turn of events last night, Rihanna arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late along with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, clad in one of the evening’s most memorable looks. Marking the couple’s red-carpet debut, Rihanna wore an all-black ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat, while Rocky donned a colorful quilt-inspired look by ERL. The two were the last celebrities to arrive at the event, around 10 p.m., after considerable drama over when they would show up. This is not Rihanna’s first show-stopping Met Gala look, of course — who could forget her pope ensemble in 2018 or 2015’s omelette dress? But even when the singer didn’t make it to the Gala, like in 2019, she still ruled the conversation. Such is her power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Best dresses of all time, from Rihanna to Lady Gaga

The Met Gala is the fashion industry’s Super Bowl, with everyone who is anyone donning their finest attire on that iconic red carpet. The annual celebration marks the opening of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion exhibition, which in the past has celebrated everything from the impact of Chinese culture on Western style to the inimitable aesthetic of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo.This year's event was supposed to take place on Monday 4 May, as it is traditionally held every year on the first Monday of May.However, it was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, while last year’s event was cancelled altogether. Now the Met Gala will be taking place on Monday 13 September. The Met Gala is a sartorial showdown like no other, with the likes of Kate Moss, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sienna Miller donning some of their most famous – and infamous – looks to mark the momentous occasion.The celebrations began in 1948, when it was then called the Costume Institute Gala.We’ve rounded up some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time, which could arguably be an exhibition in and of itself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Breaking Down the Unbelievable Details Behind Kim Kardashian, Iman and More Stars' 2021 Met Gala Looks

Watch: Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala. Consider the Met Gala red carpet a walking museum—because these looks are truly pieces of art. We can always count on the stars to bring their fashion A-game to the annual event, but with every passing year, they continue to level up with their creativity and sheer craftsmanship. After a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala packed an extra punch of innovation as celebrity guests and their designer pairings paid homage to the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

A Look Back at Rihanna's Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits

No red carpet look is ever too extra for pop culture’s baddest gal Rihanna. Year after year, the singer and style icon has continued to bring her A game to the Met Gala, stealing the spotlight as soon as she shows up at the star-studded banquet. This year was no exception. Arriving fashionably late to the soirée with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna shut down the 2021 Met Ball carpet in the coziest of haute couture looks. Serving up a different kind of nighttime glamour, she wore a voluminous, comforter-like black coat — Look 53 from Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 Couture collection by Demna Gvasalia — with a knit cap and jewelry from Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI. Matching with Rih, Rocky wrapped himself in a giant, colorful quilt by ERL.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rnbcincy.com

Rihanna Is Hosting This Year’s Met Gala After Party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In a friendly warning posted to Rihanna’s Instagram stories, the billionaire business owner suggests you save your after party planning ideas for next year. “If you planning a MET Ball after party…………don’t,” the mogul wrote over the picture of an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOT 97

Rihanna + A$AP Rocky Link Up With Nicki Minaj & Her Family!

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy, “Papa Bear,” linked up with Rihanna and her love, A$AP Rocky. The Queens rapper shared the photo to social media. In the caption, Nicki wrote, #RokNRiha #QueenRih#CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkSh*t #YKTFV.” Take a look:. Fans got another dose of the Caribbean...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, and Kenneth Petty Went on a Double Date

Nicki Minaj gave the world a candid look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s double date with her family on Instagram. Minaj shared multiple photos of her and RiRi posing together in New York City, including one where Rihanna and her boyfriend Rocky are seated alongside Minaj, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy. “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV,” Minaj captioned the post.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Iman's Headpiece, A$AP Rocky's Blanket and More Stars Who Went Big at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala was filled with show-stopping moments. From outfit changes to outrageous accessories, celebs were sure to make a statement on fashion's biggest night. From Iman to Dan Levy, stars fully embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night. Browse the photos below to see who went big at this year's Met Gala.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shorelinemedia.net

Kardashian, Rihanna, J-Lo have a ball at the Met Gala

More looks from the star-stuffed red carpet of the Met Gala, with appearances from a disguised Kim Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, plus Frank Ocean's green baby. (Sept., 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Rihanna is supposed to date rapper A $ AP Rocky!

“Only God knows if I’m going to get married. We make plans and God laughs, right?” That’s how Rihanna (32) answered a year and a half ago when asked if she would ever get married. Now the singer should have come a step closer to the lifelong pact, because according to “People Magazine” Rihanna is in love! She is supposed to date her good friend and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky’s 2021 Met Gala Body Language Was Rare & Special

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially official, and they now have the red carpet debut to prove it. The couple attended the 2021 Met Gala together on Monday, Sept. 13, and they looked totally at home as they walked the carpet together — and not just because A$AP was wearing a quilted blanket for a solid portion of that walk (goals). Their body language also spoke to their closeness and genuine happiness together, according to Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma.
CELEBRITIES
