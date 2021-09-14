CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 3

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 8 days ago

Week 2 Results:

Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22

Oklahoma State 28, Tulsa 23

TCU 34, California 32

No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa State 17

West Virginia 66, Long Island 0

No. 4 Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0

Arkansas 49, No. 15 Texas 21

Baylor 66, Texas Southern 7

Kansas State 31, Southern Illinois 23

Texas Tech 28, Stephen F. Austin 22

Week 2 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

1. Oklahoma

The Sooners pounded Western Carolina as they were expected to. As a result, they'll claim the top spot unless they get upset.

2. Iowa State

Beating Iowa would have cemented Iowa State as the No. 2 team in the Big 12 power rankings, but they're close to slipping to the three-line. The offense has looked far from impressive in their first two games of the season, but that's typical for this Cyclone bunch. I can't find any other team deserving of the No. 2 spot, so they'll hold it for now.

3. TCU (5)

Zach Evans had a huge day on the ground for the Horned Frogs, rushing for 190 yards and a score on 22 carries. TCU owned the league's only Power Five win of the week by defeating Cal. They're going to be a team to watch to take Iowa State's spot.

4. Texas (3)

What else can you say? Texas was beaten soundly on the road at Arkansas. Different coach, same issues for the Longhorns. Hey, at least they'll be making more money losing games in the SEC. Oops, was I not supposed to say that? Oh well.

5. Kansas State (4)

Skylar Thompson went down with a knee injury and is out indefinitely. This is a completely different team without him, as we saw last year. They'll go down a spot this week, but they could tumble if they're not careful.

6. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders may have sneaked by Stephen F. Austin, but I still think they're much better than many thought, myself included.

7. West Virginia

I felt bad for Long Island on Saturday. They were going to get beat bad regardless, but they had to deal with an angry West Virginia team that lost to Maryland the previous week. This week will be a great opportunity for the Mountaineers to soar up the rankings.

8. Oklahoma State

Listen, Oklahoma State is going to have a down year. I've said it numerous times. They barely got by Missouri State in week one and did the same this week against Tulsa. The Cowboys have some issues on the offensive side of the ball.

9. Baylor

Baylor may have put up 66 points against Texas Southern, but they'll be lucky to average 20 a game in conference play. If they trip up this week in Lawrence, they'll swap places with the Jayhawks.

10. Kansas

It's Kansas.

Week 2 Matchups (all times eastern)

Nebraska @ No. 3 Oklahoma, 12 p.m. on FOX

No. 15 Virginia Tech @ West Virginia, 12 p.m. on FS1

Nevada @ Kansas State, 2 p.m. on BIG 12 NOW/ESPN+

Baylor @ Kansas, 3:30 p.m. on BIG 12 NOW/ESPN+

Florida International @ Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on BIG 12 NOW/ESPN+

Rice @ Texas, 8 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Oklahoma State @ Boise State, 9 p.m. on FS1

No. 14 Iowa State @ UNLV, 10:30 p.m. on CBSSN

