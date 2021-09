One glamorous ball begets another. For this evening’s Met Gala, Kendall Jenner’s custom Givenchy offered a gorgeous homage to one of Audrey Hepburn’s most iconic roles, that of vintage makeover case Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Naturally, make-up artist Mary Phillips followed suit, looking to the iconic actress for further inspiration. “We wanted to show classic aspects of Audrey but in a more contemporary fashion,” said Phillips. “Once we knew the dress Kendall would be wearing, as a team, we collectively decided to take bits and pieces of Audrey’s glam from iconic images over her career.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO