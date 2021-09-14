The 2021 MTV VMAs Celebrated 40th Milestone By Including Stars Old and New

For many young music lovers, an after-school wind down meant TRL. A place where Carson Daly would preside over a studio audience to count down the top ten songs of that day. It was a mishmash of genres, ranging from the pop stylings of Britney Spears and NSYNC to the nu-metal of Korn and Limp Bizkit, and hip-hop anthems from the likes of Diddy, 50 Cent, and Eminem. (Oh, who can forget Tom Green’s ‘The Bum Bum Song?) Young millennials would clash and vote each day to get their videos in the number one spot. Look at TRL’s “Class of 99” photoshoot. It feels like a bygone era of “you just had to be there.” Inclusivity was present that wasn’t back in the early days of the channel that courted 80s synth-pop or early 90s grunge music. Artists would make it a point to stop at the Times Square studio during their album cycle – it was imperative. Maybe almost equally important to get your video to the top of TRL and a number one on the charts simultaneously.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO