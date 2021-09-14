CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2021 MTV VMAs Celebrated 40th Milestone By Including Stars Old and New

By Olivia Harden
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 40th anniversary of MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place September 12, 2021, and was a jam-packed event that celebrated with nostalgic flashbacks and the new generation of artists propelling it forward. The show was hosted by Doja Cat, whose numerous outfit changes went from black-tie to camp, with everything from a red jumpsuit to…a worm costume.

