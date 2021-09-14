Royal Family news latest: Prince Andrew told to ‘stop wasting time’ by judge as Queen’s closest friend dies aged 91

PRINCE Andrew's lawyers have been told to "stop wasting time & money" by a judge and that they should "cut out all technicalities".

Top Hollywood lawyer Andrew Brettler has been hired to represent the Duke of York in court following claims he had been served a lawsuit at his home in Windsor.

Mr Brettler told a New York court on Monday that the Duke had not been properly served the lawsuit - but a judge suggested that Prince Andrew’s lawyers were making the case “more complicated” than it was by challenging the method of service.

Judge Kaplan told Mr Brettler: “You have a pretty high degree of certainty that he can be served sooner than later. Let's cut out all the technicalities and get to the substance.

"There is a very swift way of getting to the substance promptly. But you two need to talk about that. Because I can see a lot of legal fees being spent and time being expended and delay, which ultimately may not be terribly productive for anyone.”

Meanwhile, the Queen's closest friend, Sir Timothy Coleman has passed away aged 91.

Sir Timothy, the husband of the Queen's first cousin Lady Mary Colman, was a frequent guest at Sandringham and close friend of Her Majesty.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ACCUSED OF ‘BREATHTAKING ENTITLEMENT’ OVER LILIBET’S CHRISTENING BY ROYAL EXPERT

Rumours suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have requested a formal christening for baby Lilibet at Windsor Castle, Robert Jobson reports.

Lilibet Diana, who shares both the Queen’s pet name and Harry’s mother Diana’s name, was born in California in June.

It is not yet know where she will be christened, although royal commentator Robert Jobson suggests it would be “breathtaking” for Meghan and Harry to expect any kind of royal affair.

Writing in The Mirror, he said: “Now there is talk – as she is already older than her brother Archie was when he was christened – that they are pushing for a ceremony in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

“To some, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sense of entitlement might seem breathtaking.

“They seem to be blissfully unaware of the mayhem their behaviour has caused the Queen, the monarchy and the Royal Family.”

‘DARK PLACES’ (CONTINUED…)

The royal, who wore a suit and white shirt with an open collar, says sport is vital to the rehabilitation of servicemen and women.

“The pride on your faces makes me incredibly happy to know how far you guys have come, the dark places you’ve been to, and where you are now – stronger than ever before, no doubt,” the royal told veterans.

“To see you guys smiling, when I know how much you’ve been through – it’s not just about you and your families.

“You have to remember, you’re doing this for your brothers and sisters in arms.

“And those people who are in a really dark place – you know what it’s like, you’ve been there yourselves, recovered for yourselves, and you’re leading them to their own recovery.”

PRINCE HARRY TELLS OF ‘DARK PLACES’ AND HARD RECOVERY FOR WOUNDED VETERANS AT WARRIOR GAMES EVENT WITH JILL BIDEN

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the Army for a decade, paid tribute to servicemen and women as he spoke of “service” from his multimillion pound home in exclusive Montecito, California.

He was introduced by Dr Jill Biden, who saluted him for his “heart” in a speech live-streamed online.

She said the duke was among those to step forward and serve in the years after 9/11.

“I was reminded of the humanity that shines through the inhumanity of that day. There was a call to defend the values we hold dear,” she said.

“You’ve dedicated time, talent and heart to lifting up service members from around the globe.”

And the prince, who has told of his own battles with mental health, said the games are “so important” to those struggling.

“It is ultimately the reminder of service, both at home and overseas,” he said.

“As we know, once served, always serving.”

THRIFTY KATE MIDDLETON IS BRITAIN’S MOST FASHIONABLE ROYAL – DESPITE MEGHAN’S DESIGNER WARDROBE COSTING THOUSANDS MORE

The Duchess of Cambridge was found to be the most influential dresser out of the royal wives, according to hair and aesthetics experts at Vera Clinic.

When it comes to searches online for Kate Middleton, it seems her dresses are most sought-after – and have 114 per cent more monthly searches.

In the new study, “Kate Middleton dress” had 3,600 UK monthly searches and 5,400 in the USA.

Meanwhile, “Meghan Markle dress” which only has 1,300 UK monthly searches and 2,900 USA searches.

This is despite Meghan’s outfits on royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October 2018, costing a staggering £50,000.

CLOSE TIES

Meghan’s close political ties include Jill Biden, who Harry first met at a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington, when Joe was serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President.

Since then, Harry and Jill have met up on a number of occasions, with her even coming over to London to support the royal’s Invictus Games.

The pair are understood to have bonded over their military ties – with Jill’s stepson Beau, a former army major, tragically passing away in 2015 from brain cancer.

In 2014, Jill travelled to London for Harry’s inaugural Invictus Games, where they were pictured smiling together during several of the events.

Joe Biden joked he was “a little worried” about how much time Harry and Jill were spending together, something the then-Vice President repeated in 2016 when his wife met the Prince at the Games in Orlando.

“Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry,” he said.

WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PRINCE ANDREW?

Virginia Roberts — who now uses her married name Giuffre — launched a legal battle against Prince Andrew on August 10, 2021, accusing him of sexually abusing her at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion.

She said it was “past the time for him to be held to account” for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

But Prince Andrew has previously strenuously denied her claim he had sex with her.

Lawyers for Ms Giuffre filed the civil suit seeking various damages at a federal court in New York, where the court documents claim she was “lent out for sexual purposes” by convicted sex offender Epstein including while she was still a minor under US law.

The lawsuit specified that that Ms Giuffre was “forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will” and lists offences including “rape in the first degree.”

NEW BBC PHILIP DOCUMENTARY GOES INSIDE BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Documentary-makers went inside Buckingham Palace to meet the duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library as they were during his seven decades of public service.

The programme will air on Wednesday, September 22 at 9pm on BBC One and include interviews filmed both before and after Philip’s death in April.

It was originally planned to mark the duke’s 100th birthday in June – but the nation’s longest-serving consort died two months before his centenary.

The BBC added: “With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history – by those who knew him best.”

EXPLAINED: WHAT WILL HARRY’S BOOK BE LIKE AND WHEN IS IT BEING RELEASED?

A blurb from the publisher Penguin Random House reads: “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Promising “an honest and captivating personal portrait” the book will detail Harry’s life as a member of the Royal Family, his relationship with wife Meghan Markle, Megxit and raising his children.

It is set to be released next year – as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

SCOTTISH CHARITY WATCHDOG PROBES PRINCE CHARLES’ CHARITY

Scotland’s charity regulator has launched an investigation following claims the Prince of Wales’ charitable foundation accepted a six-figure sum from a wealthy Russian donor.

Charles wrote a letter thanking the businessman for his generous offer of more than £500,000 to the Prince’s Foundation last year, and suggested they could meet after the Covid crisis.

The charity initially received £100,000 but the total sum was reportedly rejected by the ethics committee of the foundation, whose headquarters are in Scotland, following concerns about its provenance, according to The Sunday Times.

The investigation launched by the Scottish Charity Regulator comes shortly after an alleged cash-for-honours scandal which saw Michael Fawcett temporarily step down as the foundation’s chief executive earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Charity Regulator said: “We have been working with the Prince’s Foundation to better understand the use of the organisation’s funds, and to gain a full understanding of the work which is being undertaken by the charity’s trustees to investigate the range of issues which have been raised.

“We have written to the trustees informing them that we will investigate these matters under the powers set out in section 28 of the Charities and Trustee Investment (Scotland) Act 2005 and will follow up any additional queries as they arise.

HARRY AND MEGHAN’S POPULARITY WITH BRITS PLUNGES TO RECORD LOW, DAMNING POLL REVEALS

According to a YouGov survey, only 26 per cent of Brits “favour” Meghan while 65 per cent dislike her, bringing her net approval rating to -39 per cent.

For Harry, just 34 per cent say they like him compared to 59 per cent who don’t, taking the prince’s net favourability rating to -25 per cent.

Harry’s rating has tumbled 25 points since April, while Meghan’s fell nine points during the same span of time.

Pensioners were the harshest, with just 13 to 18 per cent of over 65s saying they approved of the couple.

But Harry and Meghan can rejoice in one fact: that Prince Andrew has by far the lowest approval rating of any royal in the survey.

EXPLAINED: WHO IS MEGHAN'S BROTHER THOMAS MARKLE JR?

Thomas Markle Jr, 55, shares the same father as Suits actress Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry.

He told Bild the last time he had seen Meghan was in 2011, claiming his family believe she is now a "changed person".

When Meghan was born in 1981, Thomas Jr was living with his father, sister Samantha Grant, and step-mother Doria, Meghan’s mum.

He lives in Grant's Pass, Oregon, and works as a window fitter.

Thomas Jr was married for 11 years to Tracy Dooley, with whom he has two sons - Thomas and Tyler.

Meghan Markle and half-brother Thomas when they lived together as a family in LA Credit: Coleman-Rayner

MEGHAN MARKLE’S BROTHER THOMAS JR WRITES HER AND PRINCE HARRY ANOTHER BOMBSHELL LETTER ON BIG BROTHER VIP

Meghan Markle's brother has written another letter to her and Prince Harry, a trailer for Big Brother VIP has revealed.

The second teaser shows Thomas Markle Jr. sitting in the diary room of the reality show announcing plans to write to his half-sister.

"You know I'm famous for writing letters," the 55-year-old Thomas says in the trailer sitting beside former Survivor contestant Luke Toki.

"I'm gonna write a letter to Meghan," he explains as he leans down onto a table in the diary room and puts pen to paper.

"Dear Meghan and Harry," he begins. "The first thing I want to say to both of you…"

His voiceover then trails off and a question appears on the screen that reads: "What's in the letter?"

In May 2018, he wrote an explosive open letter telling Meghan to call off the upcoming nuptials, blasting it as a "fake fairy tale".

THE QUEEN RARELY USES HER REAL NAME – EVEN THOUGH IT HAS SPECIAL MEANING

When the monarch was born in 1926, her birth certificate listed her full name as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary.

Of course, the Elizabeth part is well known, and it was chosen in tribute to her mum, the Queen Mother, who also had the same name.

And it turns out her middle names also have sweet meanings too.

It is thought that Alexandra was chosen in honour of her great grandmother Queen Alexandra, who was the wife of King Edward VII.

Queen Alexandra died in November 1925 at the age of 80, just months before the Queen was born.

EXPLAINED: HOW IS PRINCE ANDREW LINKED TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN?

The Duke of York said he first met Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire financier, in 1999 with the now dead banker once describing him as his “best friend.”

That was also the year the UK press reported on the pair’s friendship.

The pair are thought to have flown together on Epstein’s private jet to the US Virgin Islands.

And in June 2000, Epstein and his Brit “madam” ex, Maxwell were both guests at a party hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew also became close with Maxwell – pictured together that same year at a Halloween party hosted by Heidi Klum in New York.

Just over a month later, in December 2000, the then 40-year-old prince, threw Ms Maxwell a surprise birthday party at Sandringham, with Epstein among the guests.

MONARCHY WILL DIE OUT BEFORE GEORGE HAS CHANCE TO BECOME KING, CLAIMS NOVELIST

Novelist Hilary Mantel has claimed that there are only two generations left in Britain’s monarchy, and thus Prince George will never be crowned king.

Although Ms Mantel says that she admires the determination of Queen Elizabeth, she feels that the modernisation of the world means that the royals time is running out.

The novelist, who previously branded Kate Middleton a ‘plastic, jointed doll‘ with ‘no personality of her own’ spoke to The Times about her prediction for the future of the monarchy.

As the article points out, the 69-year-old is accused of hating England, and Brexit voters since she stated she wanted to become an Irish citizen.

The novelist, best known for her Wolf Hall trilogy which followed the rise of blacksmith’s son Thomas Cromwell to Henry VIII’s chief minister, to his downfall and execution, says she admires the Queen’s determination.

MEGHAN AND HARRY’S AMBITIONS HAVE “BACKFIRED” AND THEY ARE MORE TRAPPED THAN EVER, ROYAL AUTHOR SAYS

Duncan Larcombe, the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, says the couple moved to LA to try to forge their own path but their mounting unpopularity means it may have backfired.

He said:“If freedom is being able to say what you want, when you want, to whoever you choose to speak to, then Harry has found a degree of freedom. But if freedom is having good will behind you to live in peace, being able to live life as you want it or being at peace with the people you’ve rowed with, then freedom has not been achieved.

“It’s backfired. Harry and Meghan seem to have totally isolated themselves – they’re more trapped than ever in this new life they’ve created.”

QUEEN’S HEARTBREAK AS CLOSEST FRIEND SIR TIMOTHY COLMAN DIES AGED 91

Sir Timothy, the husband of the Queen's first cousin Lady Mary Colman, was a frequent guest at Sandringham and close friend of Her Majesty.

He passed away on September 9 surrounded by his family, at his home at Bixley Manor, near Norwich.

His death comes after Lady Mary passed away at home on January 2 at the age of 88.

Mourning his loss, his family said: "He was a fount of knowledge , a huge influence on a number of people of all ages, who sought his wise counsel.

"He had a love and huge knowledge of the natural world, but, most importantly he loved his family.

"With his late wife Mary, he created the happiest of family homes at Bixley Manor."

Sir Timothy Colman has died at the age of 91

JUDGE SLAMS PRINCE ANDREW’S LAWYER FOR WASTING TIME AS DUKE’S TEAM BRAND VIRGINIA ROBERTS RAPE LAWSUIT ‘BASELESS’

The Duke of York's hot shot Hollywood lawyer argued the case should be dismissed and branded it "baseless" during a 30 minute telephone pre-trial hearing.

Super-lawyer Andrew Brettler told the federal court in New York that it was a "non-viable and potentially unlawful" case.

He added he believed a 2009 settlement signed by his accuser with paedo financier Jeffrey Epstein released the Duke and others from “any and all potential liability”.

The US legal eagle also said Andrew's team are speaking with the High Court in the UK to determine if the papers have been served.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered a week-long delay on proceedings. It will allow Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawyers to make any requests to the court for help serving the lawsuit.

But he appeared largely unimpressed with the argument made by Andrew's team and warned them to stop wasting time.

The judge said: “You have a pretty high degree of certainty that he can be served sooner than later.

"Let’s cut out all the technicalities and get to the substance.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY’S EXPLOSIVE OPRAH INTERVIEW MISSES OUT ON EMMY TO STANLEY TUCCI’S FOOD SHOW

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey was up against Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, in the best hosted nonfiction series category.

The interview, which was watched by more than 49million people globally in the first three days after it aired, saw the couple raise a number of controversial issues concerning their life in the Royal Family.

They claimed a member of the family had spoken of their concern about the colour baby Archie’s skin would be.

And Harry spoke of the rift between him and his father, which at one point he said led to Prince Charles “not taking may calls”.

The couple also accused Buckingham Palace of playing down Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and said they decided to step away from royal life as a result of the issues.

But despite sending shock waves through the monarchy, the CBS interview was beaten by Tucci’s six part CNN series on Sunday.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ENGAGEMENT DRESS DESIGNER ‘USED FASHION HOUSE TO FUND LAVISH LIFE INCLUDING £1,500 WEEKLY SALON TRIPS’

Tamara Ralph, 39, and her ex-business partner Michael Russo, 40, “personally enriched themselves” before their company Ralph & Russo collapsed, according to claims in documents released by the High Court.

Ms Ralph is being sued by the company’s administrators for £20.8 million in damages, but has denied any wrongdoing and is defending against the claim.

Ralph & Russo designed the Duchess of Sussex’s £56,000 engagement dress, as well as gowns for stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Minogue.

Administrators for the company are now suing Ms Ralph, after telling the High Court that she “extracted substantial sums” when she was in “de facto control”.

In newly released legal papers, it is alleged that Ms Ralph spent more than £1,500 on “weekly blow-drys” at the Larry King hair salon in South Kensington, London – and the cost was charged to a company credit card, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Court documents also claim that Ms Ralph spent more than £300 of company cash on luxury lingerie at a store in Paris and £130 on an eyelash treatment.

It has also been claimed that Ms Ralph complained that her £225,000 salary was “extremely low” for someone in her position.