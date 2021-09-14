Total War: Warhammer 3 reveals Grand Cathay's army, created for the game

It has not even been a week since the first trailer of God of War Ragnarok was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase and the game is already dominating the web. With that said, Santa Monica Studios revealed, on its official Instagram profile, the visual of one of the game’s main antagonists, Thor, as well as his voice actor. The post featuring his visual also revealed new details regarding some other faces to be featured in the game, such as Mimir, Brok, Sindri, and Tyr, among others. You can check out Thor’s visual below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO