Total War: Warhammer 3 reveals Grand Cathay's army, created for the game

By Alice O'Connor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mysterious army of Grand Cathay have finally been revealed for Total War: Warhammer 3, wearing their Chinese influences plainly. Grand Cathay have existed in the world of Warhammer (Warlore? Lorehammer?) for almost 30 years but not fielded a full plastic army, so one had to be created for Creative Assembly's fantasy strategy game. Led by dragons in human form, they field forces including Jade Warriors, towering Terracotta Sentinels, and the Celestial Dragon Guard. Come meet 'em in the new trailer below.

