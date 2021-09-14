Donato Dozzy returns to Tresor Records with new EP, 124
Donato Dozzy has a new EP coming on Tresor Records. The four-track EP, titled 124, is due on November 5th, marking Dozzy's first solo return to Tresor since his 303-themed LP, Filo Loves The Acid, in 2018. He also contributed a track to the Berlin institution's 30-year anniversary compilation, Tresor 30, out next month. 124 follows a diverse run of releases from Dozzy, including a collaborative album with vocalist Eva Geist on Raster, a track on a mini-compilation released by Spazio Disponibile and his delve into drum & bass. Dozzy also started another label, Maga Circe Musica, in March. Listen to "messy kafka world."www.residentadvisor.net
