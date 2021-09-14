CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Donato Dozzy returns to Tresor Records with new EP, 124

Resident Advisor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonato Dozzy has a new EP coming on Tresor Records. The four-track EP, titled 124, is due on November 5th, marking Dozzy's first solo return to Tresor since his 303-themed LP, Filo Loves The Acid, in 2018. He also contributed a track to the Berlin institution's 30-year anniversary compilation, Tresor 30, out next month. 124 follows a diverse run of releases from Dozzy, including a collaborative album with vocalist Eva Geist on Raster, a track on a mini-compilation released by Spazio Disponibile and his delve into drum & bass. Dozzy also started another label, Maga Circe Musica, in March. Listen to "messy kafka world."

www.residentadvisor.net

Comments / 0

Related
weownthenitenyc.com

Ron Costa Returns To There Is A Light with Koi EP

Having already enjoyed a wealth of huge releases from the likes of Matt Sassari, Drunken Kong, The Reactivitz, D-Unity and label boss The Archer over the past nine months, Los Angeles’ most exciting new house and techno imprint, There Is A Light, now readies its next extended player of 2021, with the announcement of Ron Costa’s emphatic Koi EP.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Adeline Shares New EP, ‘Adi Oasis’

At 18 years old, the Parisian-born singer-songwriter, Adeline, moved from the City of Lights to the Big Apple. For her whole life, the artist believed she would be a singer. She knew the reality was stitched into her DNA. But the journey didn’t wrap up overnight. It took some time.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Logic1000 Announces New EP 'In The Sweetness Of You,' Shares First Single

Logc1000 has announced her new EP In The Sweetness Of You, out in November on Therapy/Because Music. She kicks off the cycle with the first single “What You Like” featuring yunè pinku. Logic1000 has been on the ascendancy recently and this will be her second EP of the year, following...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Float Away with Rylan Taggart and Lumynesynth’s New EP

Canadian producer Rylan Taggart and singer-songwriter Lumynesynth teamed up to unveil the two-track Adrift EP on Monstercat Silk. After Monstercat announced that they would be acquiring Silk Music to form a new imprint dubbed Monstercat Silk questions arose about the direction of the label and how it would impact the future. But any worries that longtime Silk fans had washed away with time as an onslaught of stunning releases surfaced on the label that carried on with tradition in a fairly seamless manner. Now, Rylan Taggart and Lumynesynth have become the latest to land on the imprint with their two-track EP, Adrift.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
MetalSucks

The Agonist Announce New EP, Stream First Single

Canadian melodeath marauders The Agonist have announced that they’ll release a depressingly-titled new EP, Days Before the World Wept, on October 29 via Napalm. Along with the announcement comes a new single, “Remnants in Time” — and there ain’t nuthin’ depressing about that. An operatic neck breaker in the vein of Dimmu Borgir and Fleshgod Apocalypse, the song is another ripper that amply demonstrates how much ass The Agonist can kick.
ROCK MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Former Escort Singer Adeline Previews New EP With Breezy Song 'Stages'

Bassist, producer and Former Escort singer Adeline previews the release of her new EP Adi Oasis with the breezy new song “Stages,” a feel-good track that channels vintage Seventies soul. “I’m just gonna do me / Don’t need nobody / I got my A-Team / I’m right on time,” Adeline...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kompany compounds debut headline tour with brand new ‘Untouchable’ EP

Kompany is having a moment right now. One of bass music’s brightest young torch bearers, the LA-based beatmaker is extending the momentum of his debut headline tour with the release of his brand new EP, Untouchable. Kompany has been fine tuning his low-end mastery over the last several years, developing a knack for procuring thunderous dubstep cuts across some of the genre’s most in-demand labels. From Cyclops to Ophelia Records, the burgeoning producer has been earning his stripes across bass music’s top imprints, though, independent British powerhouse Never Say Die Records has turned out to be a fitting home, hosting the rising star’s brand new seven-track EP.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Shapov & Nerak Guide To A New Direction with ‘Circles’ EP

Progressive/house trailblazers Shapov & NERAK have finally released their EP called Circles. The three track piece enchant listeners on a musical journey. Over the years, both Shapov and NERAK have garnered the attention of various media and electronic music legends. They have had the support of big names like Afrojack, Alesso, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Tresor Records#Drum Bass
edmidentity.com

Henry Wallis ‘Levitates’ the Vibe on New Remix EP

UK-based producer Henry Wallis follows up the debut of his new sound on “Levitate” with remixes from Eximius, 8tilllate, and DZRT FRST. Henry Wallis, an up-and-coming producer from the United Kingdom, had already made an impact on the bass music world prior to lockdown. Previously boasting a bass-heavy style of music, during lockdown Wallis felt inspired to evolve his sound into a different, more constant beat-driven style. It was during this time that his evolved identity as a house and UKG-leaning artist emerged.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

January Jane Set To Release New EP, ‘Your Drug’

If you ask the co-founding members, Pat Via and Mitch Mitchell, of the New York City-based pop group, January Jane, they’ll tell you their first session together was like an “arranged play date.” The two met at a gallery opening in the Big Apple, introduced by mutual friends. Via, who sang, was looking for a guitar player. And Mitchell, who played guitar, was looking for a singer. Kismet. From there, they hunkered down to work and, as Mitchell says, “write, write, write.” The two then took opportunity after opportunity, setting out to “say yes” to whatever chance came their way. From there, came a gig at a renovated adult theater and a friendship and partnership with famed music journalist, Matt Pinfield. Now, the pop outfit is poised to release its debut EP, Your Drug, on September 17 via BMG.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
edmidentity.com

Sultan + Shephard ‘Break Your Fall’ with New EP

Sultan + Shephard takes listeners on an esoteric journey with their latest four-track EP on This Never Happened, Break Your Fall. Sultan + Shephard has been wowing audiences all over the world for nearly two decades. Since first hitting the scene in 2002 they have captivated some of the biggest stages with their mesmerizing beats and without skipping a beat they’ve proven themselves to be one of the most influential duos to progressive house. This year has brought some of their most innovative releases yet, including their massive album Something, Everything, but that wasn’t all they had in store for their fans.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Metronomy Surprise Release New EP

Metronomy have surprise released a new EP, Posse EP Volume 1. It features collaborations with artists Pinty, Biig Piig, Sorry, Brian Nasty, Folly Group, and spill tab. Listen to the EP in full below. Frontman Joe Mount speaks about the EP’s collaborations in a press release: “I thought it would...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Tems shares new EP If Orange Was A Place

Rising singer Tems has shared her latest project If Orange Was A Place. The 5-song EP includes the previously-released single "Crazy Tings", an addictive Afro-fusion banger produced by GuiltyBeatz. Boasting a single feature from Brent Faiyaz, who appears on the track "Found," the project is Tems' first since signing with Since ‘93 and RCA Records.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Xotix Boggles the Mind with Their New EP on Underdog Records

Xotix begs the question “What the Hell is Wrong With Xotix” with a new, three-track EP that is out now on Underdog Records. California-based bass music trio Xotix has quickly taken the scene by storm. Since their first release in 2019, they have quickly risen through the ranks with some major releases, festival bookings, and astonishing collabs. Some of their most notable releases include their Fresh EP, as well as their collaborative Rabbithole EP with Secret Recipe, which was released with Bassrush Records earlier this year. Xotix hasn’t slowed down this year – and now they’ve landed their latest release, the What The Hell Is Wrong With Xotix EP, on Underdog Records.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ignite Release Digital EP with New Vocalist

The masters of melodic-hardcore are finally back! Today US-hardcore band Ignite from Orange County, CA released their brand-new digital EP Anti-Complicity Anthem on all digital platforms. Including the incredible title track as well as the exclusive B-side “Turn XXI” that will be only available on this EP the band makes an impressive comeback.
ROCK MUSIC
kuvo.org

On Stage—The João Donato Trio

KUVO’s performance series “On Stage” features the music of The João Donato Trio on Saturday, September 25, at 10 pm, and Monday, September 27 at 7 pm. We captured the “Father of Bossa Nova” on a couple of dates. He played live on KUVO from the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio back in 2000, accompanied by the late drummer Claudio Slon and noted Colorado bassist Mark Deab Simon. Also from 2000, we’ve got the Donato Trio with bassist Luis Alves and the Symphonic Jazz Orchestra of Sao Paulo.
MUSIC
Resident Advisor

Echocord celebrates 20 years with triple-vinyl compilation

Dub techno label Echocord is turning 20. Out November 19th, Echocord 20 Years features many of the Danish label's mainstay artists, such as Brendon Moeller, Mikkel Metal, Forest Drive West, Deadbeat, Fluxion and Idealist. It's the 90th release on the outlet, not including those on the three sub-labels, Echo Echo, Pattern Repeat and Echocord Colour. "To me music is life," says label owner Kenneth Christiansen. "Thank you for your support keeping the sound of Echocord resonating." Listen to Forest Drive West "Signals" and Christiansen's RA Exchange.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Lorde drops new EP with Māori versions of ‘Solar Power’ songs

Lorde has swiftly followed-up her latest album Solar Power with a surprise new EP, her first release in te reo Māori. As per Pitchfork, the New Zealand star shared the five-track EP, titled Te Ao Mārama, on Thursday afternoon, September 9th. It sees her rework hits from the Solar Power collection in Māori, the Indigenous language of New Zealand.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Lance Skiiiwalker Returns With ‘Tales From The Telescope: Chapter 1 Rebirth’ EP

It’s been years — five, to be exact — since TDE member Lance Skiiiwalker released an album (2016’s Introverted Intuition). And, save for some loose tracks and collaborations, he’s largely remained behind the scenes since. That finally changes with the release of his EP, Tales From The Telescope: Chapter 1...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy