CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Just pointing out that we keep wondering why mental health problems don’t

By AbsolutVT03 Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet talked about more and how there’s such a stigma attached to them but at the same time we mock anyone famous who tries to talk about having mental health problems. If you want to call having compassion towards others “lecturing” then I’m fine with that. My point was about mental health issues as a whole in this country. Yours was about me (as your replies to me almost always are it’s starting to border on obsession at this point). I’ll let you figure out which post was more pointless.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIIK 104.9

For Better Mental and Physical Health, Do This Instead of Running

Telling someone to "Take a hike!" should hardly be an expression of annoyance, but instead be considered a kind and generous gesture. Walking through nature on uneven terrain (and breathing hard while doing it) has science-backed benefits for both your mental and physical health. Research has proven that a simple...
WEIGHT LOSS
World Economic Forum

How cumulative disasters impact our mental health - and what we can do

Experiencing a disaster such as COVID-19 or severe flooding can lead to a range of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. These can be short-term, but cumulative exposure to multiple disasters can have a unique effect, writes an expert in disaster and emergency response. To avoid burning out...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Problems#Absolutvt03
MedicalXpress

Why telehealth for mental health care is working

What once seemed futuristic—receiving health care through a screen—has not only become common place, but preferable for certain medical visits, including mental health. Both adult and pediatric providers say that offering care via telehealth (real-time visits through a smart phone, tablet, or computer with audio and video) has been not only crucial during the pandemic, but also often advantageous, even as many clinicians are again seeing patients in person.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nursing Times

‘Why are children’s mental health services in crisis?’

The current narrative around children’s mental health is one of crisis. There is news story after news story about services being at breaking point. During the past 18 months we have been told there is a mental health pandemic coming, alongside the current Covid-19 one. This led me to wonder, is the current state of play worse than when I started in mental health services 10 years ago?
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MENTAL HEALTH
Chicago Tribune

Chicago author’s ‘(Mis)diagnosed’ makes the case that care for your mental health depends on where you live

Jonathan Foiles, inelegant as it sounds, is an activist therapist. That’s not an official title — he’s a Hyde Park psychotherapist and lecturer at University of Chicago School of Social Administration. But activist therapist works, too. For several years, across a pair of books and several articles for Slate and Psychology Today, he’s been advocating for a seemingly obvious practice — ...
CHICAGO, IL
WebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
MENTAL HEALTH
cbia.com

Why Mental Health Is the Fifth Safety Focus

Early on, Kyle Zimmer from IUOE Local 478 and I began to refer to the “Focus Five,” putting a spin on OSHA’s Focus Four outreach and highlighting the four primary killers in construction—Falls, Caught In Between, Struck By, and Electrocution. We think there should be another seat at the table—Mental Health, Focus Five.
MENTAL HEALTH
tsl.news

OPINION: Don’t scapegoat social media alone for poor mental health

In May 2020, the tiny forms of social contact I retained during schooling in the coronavirus pandemic slowly disappeared, as classes, clubs and jobs ended. Like most, I turned to social media to cope. Contrary to the common belief that social media use inevitably harms mental well-being, my increase in...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy