My Morning Jacket Shares Trance-Like New Single, “Love Love Love” [Watch]
My Morning Jacket has shared the latest single, “Love Love Love”, off the band’s forthcoming self-titled album. My Morning Jacket is out via ATO Records on October 22nd. Released on Tuesday, “Love Love Love” follows “Regularly Scheduled Programming” as the latest track to arrive off MMJ’s first new studio album in six years. The Louisville psy-pop rockers debuted the latest single live during the band’s two-night return to Forest Hills Stadium in New York, NY over the weekend.liveforlivemusic.com
Comments / 0