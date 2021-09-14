Can These Blood Flow Restriction Cuffs Improve Your Workouts?

You know you should work out. After all, it helps you stay fit, energetic, and positive. But sometimes fitness feels like so much, well, work. Some days you’re amped to push yourself to your limit. But other times you wish you could maintain your cardiovascular health without working up a major sweat. Well, we have good news. There’s a slew of workout moves and tactics that trainers recommend for those days when you simply can’t give your all. Employ lazy workout moves on days when you’re too busy or too tired to go all out—after all, a low-intensity workout is still better than skipping your daily workout altogether. Just remember, lazy workout moves shouldn’t be your regular routine. But they are perfectly acceptable for those afternoons when you just can’t (but you gotta anyway).

10 DAYS AGO