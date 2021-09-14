CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can These Blood Flow Restriction Cuffs Improve Your Workouts?

themanual.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all work hard. With myriad obligations, sometimes there aren’t enough hours in the day to get in a nice long workout. Heck, sometimes there’s not even enough time to eat. In response, blood flow restriction cuffs are popular training tools among professionals. BFR reduces blood flow to the arm...

www.themanual.com

EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
FITNESS
WWLP 22News

Core Flow: A simple strength-building core workout

(Mass Appeal) – Your core is one of the most important parts of the body to keep strong. It helps with balance, posture, and much more. For Fitness Friday, we welcome Elizabeth Lenart from Elizabeth Lenart Fitness to lead us through core flow!
WORKOUTS
Telegraph

From iced towels to air fans, how Emma Raducanu’s cooling strategies can help your workouts too

Amid the forensic analysis of Emma Raducanu’s shock US Open triumph, many observers spotted her use of ice towels and air fans to cool down during rest breaks. Athletes deploying mid-exercise cooling strategies – known to sports scientists as “per cooling” – is increasingly common. At the sweltering Tokyo Olympics, athletes used cooling wrist wraps, ice vests, ice socks and UV parasols. Some elite runners pre-spray their vests with cold water to enhance their body’s sweat evaporation response and Tour de France cyclists fill women’s tights with ice cubes and stuff them down the backs of their jerseys.
FITNESS
InsideHook

Are Midday Workouts Contributing to Your Adult Acne?

Well before the pandemic arrived, the world was conspiring to help you fit your workout into your workday. A study from the Journal of Physiology pinpointed early afternoon as the best time of day to work out. Brokers and traders anointed midday ClassPass sessions as the new power lunch. (The trend even had a stupid-catchy name: “sweatworking.”) And some companies started bringing in corporate wellness strategists, who were tasked with helping employees get in shape during the hours of 9am and 5pm.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

10 Box Jump CrossFit Workouts to Improve Your Strength and Conditioning

Box Jump CrossFit workouts are a great way to train cardio, speed and power output. In addition, they will strengthen your lower body and core, help you improve your balance and encourage better posture and mechanics. The concept is simple: box jumps require you to jump from the ground and...
WORKOUTS
Fox5 KVVU

Restore blood flow without amputation

Being told you may have to lose your leg because of poor circulation can be heartbreaking, but there are ways to avoid amputation. For more information, visit advancedcardiacandvascular.com. This segment is sponsored by ACV Centers.
HEALTH
thepampanews.com

Brief, intense, effective: How IRT can lower your blood pressure

The Interborough Rapid Transit underground subway line opened in New York City in 1904, running for around 10 miles between City Hall and 145th Street in Manhattan. But it got longer and stronger over the decades as it became a major part of the city’s 248-mile-long subway system. Another form...
WORKOUTS
twincitieslive.com

Re-energize Your Workouts

Wellness Coach JC Lippold has ways to re-energize your workout routine just in time for the fall season. You don’t have to get to the gym to get your workout in. Honor the active time in yard work or in reconnecting with friends and family over a walk rather than at a coffee shop.
WORKOUTS
Healthshots.com

Easy Workout That You Can Do in 7 Minutes to Contour Your Body

You know you should work out. After all, it helps you stay fit, energetic, and positive. But sometimes fitness feels like so much, well, work. Some days you’re amped to push yourself to your limit. But other times you wish you could maintain your cardiovascular health without working up a major sweat. Well, we have good news. There’s a slew of workout moves and tactics that trainers recommend for those days when you simply can’t give your all. Employ lazy workout moves on days when you’re too busy or too tired to go all out—after all, a low-intensity workout is still better than skipping your daily workout altogether. Just remember, lazy workout moves shouldn’t be your regular routine. But they are perfectly acceptable for those afternoons when you just can’t (but you gotta anyway).
RunnersWorld

Your workday posture can wreak havoc on your workout.

When you run, you know to hold your chest up and proud, keep your spine long and tall, and your shoulders pulled back. But how often do you think about your posture when you’re sitting? The majority of at-home workers—which still holds at about 7 in 10 people with white-collar jobs, according to a Gallup poll—reported hunching over laptops in a study done at the University of Cincinnati.
WORKOUTS
Daily Mail

Start your day the healthiest way... with blood orange juice: The reddish-purple fruit is packed with anthocyanins that can improve cardiovascular health and cognitive function, experts say

Orange juice has long been a healthy breakfast staple. But blood orange juice is even better as it provides the best antioxidant hit, experts say. Blood oranges, grown in hot Mediterranean countries, are reddish-purple and packed with anthocyanins – the natural compounds found in the likes of blue or purple berries, red cabbage and purple potatoes.
NUTRITION
besthealthmag.ca

The Benefits of Adjusting Your Workouts to Your Cycle

“No pain, no gain” was certified personal trainer Jenn Cino’s old fitness mentality. But after working through her own hormonal issues (which caused problems like painful periods, acne, ovarian cysts, hair loss and digestive issues) and those of her clients, she adopted a different tune. “Our menstrual cycle really affects our mood, energy and strength,” says Cino. It can make us have less energy, which is a signal our body gives us to slow down and be gentle with ourselves, she says. Cino became a certified hormone specialist and founded Fit. Period to help menstruating people listen to their bodies and match their workouts and nutrition to their cycles. The idea is that by cycle-syncing your workouts, you may be able to ease pain, achieve optimal results and feel better.
WORKOUTS
themanual.com

How To Prepare For a Long-Distance Hike

There is something so appealing to many outdoor enthusiasts about long-distance hiking or thru-hiking. Whether they be novice hikers or seasoned pros, long-distance hikers require a higher level of fitness to sustain them through endurance-heavy activity as well as some challenging mental hurdles to overcome as well. However, proper training for a long-distance trek can help hikers build up their mental stamina along with making them physically prepared. Using these types of exercises to train, anyone can be ready to take on a long-distance hike within a few months of starting to train.
WORKOUTS
Telegraph

How a fibre-filled diet improves gut health and can add years to your life

Fibre is the Ugly Duckling of our diet. Unlike protein (muscle!), carbs (delicious!), vitamins (glowing skin!), fibre is associated with brown-coloured breakfast cereals and regular bowels. It’s just not sexy. Maybe that is why fibre gets so little attention, and the average Brit consumes less than two thirds of the...
DIETS
Star-Tribune

Incorporating yoga can give your workout routine a boost

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have always been fairly flexible, so I have never felt compelled to include yoga in my fitness routine. Typically, I just walk and maybe do some weights for strength training. I was talking to a friend who said her physical therapist recommended yoga as part of a well-rounded workout routine. What is the benefit of yoga? Should I add it to my routine or stick with what I’m doing?
WORKOUTS
L.A. Weekly

Can CBD Help In Improving Blood Circulation?

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Most people are aware of the various health benefits of cannabidiol but do not fully understand what it is. For instance, its effects on the body are still unknown. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a cannabinoid extracted from the plant – Cannabis Sativa. This compound provides a feeling of relaxation and calm and it is similar to the psychoactive effects of marijuana. However, its effects are less severe.
HEALTH
active.com

A Blood Test Can Change the Trajectory of Your Health

Many athletes and active individuals are looking for an edge to improve performance on race day or at the gym. Physical activity has many well-known health benefits, including promoting heart health, preventing low bone mass and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Despite this, improving overall health can often be overlooked while striving for athletic goals. With the help of a simple blood test through InsideTracker, you can work to improve your health while still chasing your athletic goals.
HEALTH
Eugene Adams

It's possible to design your own workout plan

The hardest part of any fitness journey is taking the first step. That is unfortunate because people tend to overcomplicate the first step. The Strength Training Manual taught me a lot of things, but simplicity was the biggest lesson. People tend to overcomplicate things in general, and fitness is no different.

