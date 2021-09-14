CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: WGN Radio listeners Walk to Wrigley with John Williams, Dave Eanet

By Sara Tieman
wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a beautiful Friday to go for a walk! John Williams and Dave Eanet were joined by WGN Radio listeners to walk just over five miles, from the WGN Radio studios at 303 E. Wacker to a Wrigleyville rooftop. There was also a stop for snacks and some stretching at Athletico’s Lincoln Park East location. Along the way, John Williams provided updates to the listening audience of the walkers’ progress, ambling through the streets of Chicago. Walk to Wrigley was sponsored by Athletico and Waxberg’s Walk Shoppe. Check out the photos!

