Milwaukee Bucks Foundation golf outing raises money for local nonprofits: Slideshow

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, which supports over 50 nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin, held its fifth annual golf outing at The Bog in Saukville Sept. 13. The foundation also held an online auction with proceeds going directly to the foundation's mission. Some of the unique auction items included a Ryder Cup package that had two tickets to the PGA of America Chalet, a Giannis Antetokounmpo package that included a signed Antetokounmpo basketball and canvas, a Milwaukee Bucks Home Opener package and a 1971 Milwaukee Bucks championship team signed basketball.