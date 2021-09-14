CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks Foundation golf outing raises money for local nonprofits: Slideshow

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 8 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, which supports over 50 nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin, held its fifth annual golf outing at The Bog in Saukville Sept. 13. The foundation also held an online auction with proceeds going directly to the foundation's mission. Some of the unique auction items included a Ryder Cup package that had two tickets to the PGA of America Chalet, a Giannis Antetokounmpo package that included a signed Antetokounmpo basketball and canvas, a Milwaukee Bucks Home Opener package and a 1971 Milwaukee Bucks championship team signed basketball.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Saukville, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Mount Mary president Pharr to retire in 2022

Mount Mary president Christine Pharr said Wednesday that she plans to retire at the end of the current academic year, sharing this news first with the campus community during an all-campus informational session. Pharr's retirement will be effective June 30, 2022. The Milwaukee university hopes to have a successor in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Christkindlmarket not returning to Milwaukee in 2021

German American Events, the producers of several Christkindlmarket locations, announced that it will return to an in-person festival season in 2021, but the Milwaukee event will not return to the Deer District this year. German American Events will host Christkindlmarkets at its original Chicago location in Daley Plaza, which celebrates...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Bucks hire first female play-by-play announcer

The Milwaukee Bucks hired the team's first female play-by-play television announcer Lisa Byington, who replaces Jim Paschke. Paschke retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season after a 35-year career with the Bucks. Byington will serve as the team's play-by-play announcer for all games on Bally Sports Wisconsin, the Bucks'...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Garrett
Person
Desmond Mason
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brandon Jennings
Person
Michael Redd
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy