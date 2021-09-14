CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Child tax credits to parents might be extended for another four years as lawmakers push to keep $300 payments

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
CHILD tax credit payments for families could be extended for four more years as Democratic politicians are reportedly keen to keep the $300 checks.

Families are due to receive the third monthly installment on Wednesday, September 15 but the extended program is due to end next year.

The child tax credit was temporarily expanded to $3,600 from $2,000 in March earlier this year.

Lawmakers in the House Ways and Means Committee released a proposal part of the $3.5 trillion budget that would see credits extended until 2025, Fortune reports.

It's possible that the aid will be scaled back as Senators try to convince moderate Democrats.

Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, said he wouldn't support the budget in its current form.

He told CNN Sunday: "I support child tax credits and I sure am trying to help children.

"Before you start saying, is it going to be made permanent, this and that, let’s see how we’re doing this. Let’s make sure that we’re getting it to the right people."

House Democrats have touted the idea of extending the credits until 2025, CNBC reports.

But, Republicans say an extension would potentially harm families and cost American jobs.

A GOP statement said: "Democrats have turned the Child Tax Credit into Welfare Without Work, which if they make permanent will harm families, risk the loss of billions of taxpayer dollars in waste and fraud, and cost American jobs."

But campaign groups such as MomsRising support an extension to the policy.

Executive director Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner told the outlet: “The child tax credit expansion has made historic gains for our families and our economy in 2021, lifting 50 percent of all children out of poverty and boosting the economy.”

The next round of tax credits will be sent out to families from September 15.

Families with kids under the age of six will receive $300 per child, meanwhile, the amount is $250 for children between the ages of six-17.

Americans are encouraged to log on to the IRS’ free online portal where they can check the status of their child tax credit.

The tool can be used to update bank account details and mailing addresses.

Americans can also check if they have enrolled for advanced payments.

Future stimulus payments will be sent on October 15, November 15, and December 15.

Families will receive up to $1,800 when tax returns are filed next year.

Parents also have the option to opt-out of receiving future monthly payments if they wish to do so.

Divorced or single parents who have joint custody of their kids or claim dependents differently on yearly tax returns may want to opt-out.

Americans that are worried about potential overpayments are encouraged to unsubscribe.

Families may have to pay the IRS money back if they are sent an overpayment based on old tax information.

Families that have enrolled to receive monthly payments will see checks hit their bank account in September, October, November and December Credit: Getty

The US Sun

The US Sun

