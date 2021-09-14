Five, including two teen girls, shot at Milwaukee candlelit vigil for dead 16-year-old
FIVE people were hurt in a shooting at a candlelit vigil for a dead teenager.
The gunfire erupted as people were gathered to honor the life of a 16-year-old boy who was killed earlier that day.
The shots rang out just before 8pm in Milwaukee while the candlelit vigil was underway.
Two 15-year-old girls were shot alongside a 64-year-old, a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old man.
They all sustained non-fatal gun shot injuries and were treated for their wounds at a local hospital. They are all expected to survive.
The circumstances that lead to the shooting are currently under investigation.
Cops are currently seeking "additional unknown suspects" in the shooting.
Comments / 0