Russian President Putin Self-Isolates Due To A COVID-19 Outbreak Among His Staff

By Charles Maynes
WEKU
WEKU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktWeU_0bvdrztM00
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases among his inner circle. Alexei Druzhinin/AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in self-isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak among his inner circle of staff, according to the Kremlin.

Putin said he got his second COVID-19 vaccine in April, but received the shots off camera.

The information came in a readout on Tuesday from a phone meeting that Putin held with the leader of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon. Putin said he would have to join an upcoming regional summit by teleconference since he was self-isolating.

The readout of the phone call also said Putin and the Tajik leader discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Putin let slip that some of his staff had been infected with COVID-19 in a hot-mic moment caught by Kremlin pool cameras. Putin was in the middle of signing autographs for Russian Paralympians who had returned from the Tokyo Games.

The Kremlin's spokesman later insisted that Putin was speaking generally about concerns over the virus.

Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
