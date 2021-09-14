CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

FM says Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks on others

By KATHY GANNON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ayk7k_0bvdrvMS00
Afghanistan The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, Amir Khan Muttaqi, gives a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Muttaqi said Tuesday that the government remains committed to its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq) (Muhammad Farooq)

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet on Tuesday said the government remains committed to its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others.

The first press conference by Amir Khan Muttaqi since the Taliban formed an interim government a week ago comes as governments around the world — and many Afghans at home — are searching for indications on how it will rule Afghanistan after sweeping out the U.S.-backed government and taking over Kabul a month ago.

The U.S. and its allies have pushed the Taliban not to repeat its harsh rule of the 1990s, when it monopolized power and imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law, including severe restrictions on women and minorities.

Mottaqi gave little sign whether the Taliban will bend to the international pressure. He would not give say how long the interim government would be in place or whether it would eventually be opened up to other factions, minorities or women.

He repeatedly insisted other countries must not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal issues, including in response to a question on whether elections would eventually be held.

Mottaqi, a longtime Taliban negotiator, did make the first confirmation by a member of the new government of its commitment to the Taliban deal last year with the United States that opened the way for the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Under the deal, the Taliban promised to break ties with al-Qaida and other militant groups and ensure they don’t threaten other countries from its territory.

“We will not allow anyone or any groups to use our soil against any other countries,” he said.

During its rule in the 1990s, the Taliban sheltered al-Qaida and its chief Osama bin Laden. The group’s refusal to hand them over after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States prompted the U.S. to launch its assault on Afghanistan, ousting the Taliban and leading to the ensuing 20-year war.

The Taliban, who swept into Kabul and toppled the U.S.-backed on Aug. 15, have come under heavy international criticism after they formed an interim government made up entirely of Taliban members, despite previous promises to be more inclusive. Afghans and governments around the world fear the Taliban will impose a rule similar to that when it last held power in the 1990s, enforcing its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

When asked if the Taliban would include women or minorities in the government, Mottaqi said, “We will decide in time,” without making a commitment. He underscored that the government was interim and that when a permanent one is formed “we will take into account what the people want,” though he would not give a timetable for a permanent government.

“We are taking everything step by step. We have not said how long this cabinet will last,” he said.

Governments around the world have said recognition will not take place until a more inclusive government is put in place in Afghanistan. The United Nations now faces a dilemma as it prepares to begin the U.N. General Assembly. Several of the Taliban ministers, including Mottaqi and the prime minister, are on the U.N.‘s so-called black list of international terrorists and terrorist financers.

Mottaqi urged the U.N. to move quickly to de-list the leaders, saying, “The list has no logic.” The Cabinet also includes Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also on the U.N.’s black list as well as wanted by the FBI for questioning in connection with attacks in the Afghan capital during the last two decades.

When the Taliban last ruled, the U.N. refused to recognize their government and instead gave the U.N. seat to the previous, warlord-dominated government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011.

This time around it is not clear whether the seat would be saved for President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the capital after the Taliban had reached the gates of Kabul. His departure shocked the political leadership in Kabul, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the government’s chief negotiator, who were still negotiating with the Taliban to form an interim government.

Mottaqi said the Taliban-led government seeks good relations with nations around the world but insisted they must not interfere in its affairs. He also called for international donors to send more aid, saying “Afghanistan is poor. It needs all the help” the world can give and promising it would be distributed without corruption. He urged international banking institutions to return to Afghanistan to continue their projects.

He also said that all of Afghanistan’s embassies operating abroad have been told to continue their operations. He promised Afghans would be allowed to leave the country and said it was the job of the Taliban government to provide passports to its citizens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Despite Afghanistan's capture rift emerges between Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Even though the Taliban has managed to capture Afghanistan and form a government, an internal rift between the faction has started emerging, according to media reports. Writing for The Spectator, David Loyn, said that Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar had expected to run the government but...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Burhanuddin Rabbani
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taliban expand economic team as Afghan crisis deepens

(Reuters) - Afghanistan’s Taliban government bolstered its economic team on Tuesday, naming a commerce minister and two deputies as the group tries to revive a financial system in shock from the abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign aid. Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir province north of Kabul,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Govt#Cabinet#Afghans#Islamic#American#Al Qaida#The United Nations#The U N General Assembly#U N#Fbi
AFP

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

The Taliban said on Tuesday Afghan girls will be allowed to return to school "as soon as possible", after their movement faced international fury over their effective exclusion of women and girls from education and work.  "The work is continuing over the issues of education and work of women and girls," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference, saying schools will reopen "as soon as possible", without providing a timeframe.
EDUCATION
AFP

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

Fears were mounting in Afghanistan on Monday as the Taliban tightened their grip on women's rights, slashing access to work and denying girls the right to secondary school education. In Herat, an education official insisted the issue of girls and women teachers returning to secondary school was a question of time, not policy.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Seattle Times

A harsh new reality for Afghan women and girls in Taliban-run schools

KABUL, Afghanistan — The director of a girls’ school in Kabul desperately wants to learn details of the Taliban’s plan for girls’ education. But she can’t attend the weekly Taliban committee meetings on education. They are for men only. “They say, ‘You should send a male representative,’” the director, Aqila,...
WORLD
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy