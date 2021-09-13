Veteran Danny Green viewed as the weak link in Sixers' starting lineup

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the strongest starting units in the NBA as they get strong contributions from Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and, of course, Joel Embiid.

However, while the starting unit as a whole is strong, there is always what some would call a weak link.

As the 2021-22 season continues to approach rather quickly, the good people at Bleacher Report went through each team’s starting lineup to find that link. They identified Green as Philadelphia’s weak link.

B/R on their reasoning for Green and a potential replacement for him:

Winning follows Danny Green no matter where he goes. That should keep the 34-year-old as the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting small forward for now. Seth Curry isn’t the defender that Green is, but he was sixth overall in 3-point shooting (45.0 percent) last season. That was the third straight year (and fourth in five) that he’s hit at least 45.0 percent of his 3s, which makes him a picture-perfect fit alongside Simmons. Green is by no means an elite defender anymore, while his eventual replacement, Matisse Thybulle, is quickly becoming one.

The reasoning is sound for pinpointing Green compared to the other four starters, but there is no doubt he is so important to Philadelphia’s success. He is a huge 3-and-D option who can knock down the 3-ball efficiently. While it’s true, he is no longer an elite defender, he brings a presence on that end that helps the Sixers.

There is a reason Philadelphia brought Green back in free agency, and the Sixers will be counting on him to give the team that same production on the floor. They need his ability to give the team the boost it missed when he was injured during the second-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire!