Arrington, TN

Skid Row and Warrant to Play at Dolan’s Venue

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
 7 days ago
80s rock band Skid Row, joined by glam rock band Warrant, is coming to Dolan’s Venue in Arrington on October 23, the venue shared on social media. Skid Row is celebrating 30 years of their Slave to the Grind album and Warrant is celebrating the 31st anniversary of their single “Cherry Pie”.

Zoe’s Kitchen in Franklin Closes

Zoe’s Kitchen, at 3058 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Outside the building was a dumpster and a few items had been removed from the restaurant. A note was placed on the door stating, “After many years of serving fresh-made Mediterranean to your community, we will be closing our Franklin location on Monday, September 13, 2021.”
FRANKLIN, TN
MetalSucks

Sebastian Bach Says Skid Row Reunion “Should” Happen “For the Fans”

Sebastian Bach continues to push for a reunion with the classic Skid Row lineup some 25 years after he was fired for the band, reminding fans in a new interview that “we’re not getting any younger” and saying “there’s no reason not to.”. The “reason not to,” of course, has...
MUSIC
Justin Timberlake-Backed Twelve Thirty Club Opens Rooftop Bar

The Twelve Thirty Club, a multi-faceted downtown Nashville destination created by restauranteur Sam Fox and backed by Justin Timberlake, recently opened its rooftop bar. All three levels of the venue will open this month at Fifth and Broadway, 550 Broadway, Nashville. First, the Rooftop Bar – where guests can sip the night away under the stars and enjoy weekend brunch with a killer view of downtown Broadway – opened on Thursday, September 9. Following that, the Supper Club, where dining, entertainment and design collide, will open on Tuesday, September 28.
NASHVILLE, TN
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Entertainment
Arrington, TN
Nashville, TN
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
CHICAGO, IL
firstsportz.com

In pics: Naomi Osaka’s latest post with Boyfriend Cordae will make you go WOW!

Naomi Osaka has had a rollercoaster season this year. The current World No. 8 started the year as the World No. 3 and after claiming her 4th Grand Slam title at the 2021 Australian Open which was also her 2nd victory at the Melbourne Park, the Japanese superstar rose to World No. 2 as she won back-to-back Slams after being the champion at the 2020 US Open as well.
TENNIS
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish Shows Fans Her New Style – And Breaks Instagram Record

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received. Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Facebook
Music
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Little Lies” By Fleetwood Mac

Perhaps no band in history has been able to spin so much gold out of utter chaos than Fleetwood Mac. The obvious example of this phenomenon was Rumours, the 1977 smash song cycle detailing the romantic complications among the five members. Ten years later, Tango In The Night brought the band back from a five-year recording hiatus in a haze of infighting and personal problems. Needless to say, the album contained four top 20 singles and went three times platinum in the United States.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa Announces Australian ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour Dates

Two-and-a-half years on from her last headline tour of the country, Dua Lipa has revealed she’ll be heading back to Australia in late 2022 for her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour. Having last visited Australia in early 2020 for the Sydney Mardi Gras, a lot has changed for Dua Lipa in...
CELEBRITIES
nextmosh.com

Ghost cover “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

As part of ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ effort, which is out now and features 12 Metallica songs covered by 53 artists, Ghost have revealed their “Enter Sandman” rendition — check out the tune below. The massive collection features cover tracks by Weezer, Royal Blood, Cage The Elephant, The Neptunes, Miley Cyrus,...
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

2 New Music Venues Coming to NoCo, Courtesy of Chipper’s, Mishawaka

Good news for music fans: The Mishawaka and Chipper's Lanes are teaming up and transforming bowling alleys into music venues in Fort Collins, Greeley and Broomfield. According to a press release from The Mishawka, Chipper's Lanes in north Fort Collins (not Horsetooth) is now 830 North. The bowling alley has previously held concerts, but has recently 'stepped up' the lighting and production. In Greeley, the Chipper's Lanes location will open as 2454 West on October 23. The Broomfield location is set to open by the end of the year.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

