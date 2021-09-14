CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral For Almost Unrecognizable New Look At Met Gala

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld was almost unrecognizable at the Met Gala and the pictures of her went viral on social media. The big event in New York was off and running last night. Every year, millions of users pour onto their platform of choice and discuss the fashion on display during the event. The Marvel actress' ensemble included a new hairstyle and a whimsical dress. Most Avengers fans would see a blond bob and immediately guess Scarlet Johansson. But, that's not the case here. The Hawkeye actress had the lighter hair color going and the slightly avant-garde dress as well. It was enough to disorient most onlookers that were used to her darker hair. It's a nice combination, but many celebrity followers could not get over how different Steinfeld looked in that sea of cameras. You can check out some of the photos for yourself down below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vanity Fair

Hailee Steinfeld Wore a Swirling Vortex of Upcycled Ocean Plastic to the 2021 Met Gala

In honor of the 2021 Met gala on Monday Night, Hailee Steinfeld took Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane, posting all the previous looks she’d worn to fashion’s biggest night out: there’s the 2011 Stella McCartney high-low dress, the 2014 Prabal Gurung tuxedo-y ballgown, and of course, 2019’s Viktor & Rolfe “No Photos Please” confection in tulle. For her tenth year attending fashion’s biggest night out, the 24-year-old actress and singer debuted the Iris van Herpen Magnetosphere Dress alongside a chic blonde bob and freshly bleached eyebrows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Here's Hailee Steinfeld at the Met Gala, Allegedly

So, the internet tells me Hailee Steinfeld has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala. I say this even though my own two eyes do not believe it to be true. The actress — you know, True Grit, Pitch Perfect, Dickinson! — arrived at the esteemed fashion event looking completely unrecognizable. (Yes, the term is overused, but if there were ever a time to use it, the time is now.) In her 10th Met Gala appearance, Steinfeld wore an extraterrestrial Iris van Herpen dress with a bluntly cut blond bob and bleached eyebrows to match her purposefully muted makeup. Her new cut and color were courtesy of hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, a transformation in which he captioned a new Instagram Story, "Did something different." Uh, ya think?
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Shares Trailer Teaser Photo

Hailee Steinfeld has eyes on Hawkeye. The first-time Marvel star, making her debut as Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) protégé Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series premiering November 24, reveals a new look at her young Avenger as the Hawkeye trailer targets a September 13 bow. Steinfeld joins Renner in teasing first-look footage from Marvel's Hawkeye, the six-episode series from head writer Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Masters of Sex) and directors Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeremy Renner And Hailee Steinfeld Feature In New Hawkeye Photo

Marvel has leaked a photo from the set of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. The actors, as well as the dog playing Lucky the Pizza Dog, are seen at a subway station in the image. Steinfeld, who will portray Hawkeye superfan Kate Bishop, is holding a large bow and Lucky’s leash. Renner, who will reprise his role of Clint Barton, is facing Kate while wearing a backpack.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye's first-look trailer reveals Hailee Steinfeld's debut in the MCU

Disney+ series Hawkeye just premiered its first-look trailer, delivering an introduction to Hailee Steinfeld's newcomer Kate Bishop. An Oscar nominee thanks to her role in 2010 remake True Grit, Steinfeld joins MCU veteran Jeremy Renner in this six-episode drama as Clint Barton's protégé. The Christmassy promo sees Clint's family plans...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Get Your First Footage of Hailee Steinfeld in Action as Kate Bishop

Oh, you thought Marvel Studios was done for the year? Think again! Fresh off of three Emmy wins for the studio’s debut series WandaVision comes the trailer for Hawkeye. The series, Marvel’s fourth live-action entry this year, sees the return of Jeremy Renner as the avenging archer—and he’s not alone. Hailee Steinfeld’s along for the ride as fan favorite character Kate Bishop.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Jeremy Renner
geekositymag.com

Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld Could Be MCU’s Next Big Star After Hawkeye

Written By Kieran Bugg and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld could be the MCU’s next big star due to Disney Plus’ series, Hawkeye. Hailee Steinfeld already shone in her earliest days in Hollywood. In 2010, Hailee Steinfeld earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting...
MOVIES
mymodernmet.com

Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look

Among all of the glitz, glamour, and wild fashions seen at this year’s Met Gala, one attendee has been making waves on social media ever since she was seen there. Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse went viral after users started circulating photos of her appearance at the event known as “fashion’s biggest night out.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Avengers#Haileesteinfeld#Mtv#Disney#Haiz News#Memeinglessbrit#Breliloquy
marketresearchtelecast.com

Hailee Steinfeld and her bow and arrow training for Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld joined to Marvel Cinematic Universe to give life to Kate Bishop, a character that in the future could replace Clint Barton in the Avengers. The Serie Hawkeye from Disney+ will show a special dynamic between these characters as they face threats linked to the activity of Barton as Ronin, the vigilante who terrorized the criminal world in the past.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hailee Steinfeld is ready for business in a slate gray blazer and shorts as she leads stars at the Thom Browne show for New York Fashion Week

She's been causing a storm at New York Fashion Week with her stylish and elegant ensembles. And Hailee Steinfeld didn't let up on Saturday as she arrived at the Thom Browne show in a chic suit with shorts. The 24-year-old actress was joined by several high-profile attendees, including the Spanish...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fox40jackson.com

NeNe Leakes looks unrecognizable in new Instagram photo

NeNe Leakes’ latest Instagram photo has people talking — and not because of its caption. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared a selfie in which she looks completely unrecognizable, seemingly because of whatever filter she used. While the caption says she’s “pushing thru” since the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, the commenters mainly focused on her look.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy