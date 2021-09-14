Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral For Almost Unrecognizable New Look At Met Gala

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld was almost unrecognizable at the Met Gala and the pictures of her went viral on social media. The big event in New York was off and running last night. Every year, millions of users pour onto their platform of choice and discuss the fashion on display during the event. The Marvel actress' ensemble included a new hairstyle and a whimsical dress. Most Avengers fans would see a blond bob and immediately guess Scarlet Johansson. But, that's not the case here. The Hawkeye actress had the lighter hair color going and the slightly avant-garde dress as well. It was enough to disorient most onlookers that were used to her darker hair. It's a nice combination, but many celebrity followers could not get over how different Steinfeld looked in that sea of cameras. You can check out some of the photos for yourself down below: