I was determined and focused that the last Bassmaster Northern Open tournament in 2021 was not going to derail my pursuit of a Bassmaster Opens Anger of the Year title and a position in the Bassmaster Elite Series for 2022. Leaving home early with my grandfather, Johnny Garrett (or Paws to me), would allow enough practice time on the St Lawrence River to locate productive locations and patterns. That practice time would lead to a 24th-place finish which would bring me closer to qualifying for 2022 Bassmaster Elite competition.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO