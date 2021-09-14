CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul shares theory on Conor McGregor vs Machine Gun Kelly bust-up

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Jake Paul has speculated that Conor McGregor confronted Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Music Awards because he had mistaken the musician for him.

McGregor and Kelly had to be separated on the red carpet on Sunday night after getting into a fight, although the reasons for what sparked the altercation are unclear.

A spokesperson for the former UFC champion told The Independent that McGregor did not instigate the fight and did not not know who Kelly was.

However, Paul has claimed that McGregor wanted to make a scene for the publicity and agrees with the theory that the Irishman targeted Kelly thinking it was him.

Paul has been pushing McGregor over recent months in an attempt to get the 33-year-old to fight him in the boxing ring, and has now jibed that McGregor is “falling apart” after his defeat to Dustin Poirier.

“Some people are saying that Conor McGregor mistook him for me because we look the same, like blonde hair, little bit tall,” Paul told ESPN .

“That was like the rumour that happened, I think it’s hilarious.

“Conor McGregor is a real fighter, why is he on a celebrity red carpet throwing drinks at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? It’s just disrespectful.

“But Kells handled himself like a professional, he didn’t get hot, he didn’t retaliate because I think he knows that Conor just looked like an idiot.

“This guy is falling apart and trying to find any reason to get attention.”

McGregor broke his leg in July as he suffered back-to-back defeats to American Poirier in UFC 264.

Paul, the YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer, defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight to improve his unbeaten record.

The 24-year-old, who previously offered McGregor $50 million to fight him, has continually trolled McGregor since the Irishman was knocked out by Poirier in January.

