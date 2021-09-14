CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Family devastated after gran, 60, died from “simple fall” when she tripped out of cab while wearing heels

By Robin Perrie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjQ1z_0bvdpcuJ00

A GRAN who broke her ribs when “bad footwear” caused her to trip while climbing out of a taxi tragically died after suffering complications.

Former pottery worker Janice Jones, 60, landed heavily on the kerb when she fell while wearing heels.

She was taken to hospital but medics advised her the only treatment for broken ribs was rest.

But the mum-of-four then suffered a pulmonary embolism and multi-organ failure.

Carer Janice, of Newcastle, Staffordshire, passed away at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on August 12 three weeks after she was injured after a night out with a friend.

Her heartbroken

fiance Kevin Williams, 65, said: "I haven't stopped crying after losing her.

"I am truly heartbroken - I loved her.

"I can't believe I have lost her over a simple fall.

"She had been out with a friend and she fell out of a taxi.

“Janice was wearing heels but they weren't that big.

"The next day she complained she was in pain.

“But then she got worse and worse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPhG0_0bvdpcuJ00
Gran Janice Jones died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital after suffering broken ribs after a night out with a friend. Credit: BPM

Janice had worked in the pottery industry for 20 years and was a hugely popular figure in her local area.

Tributes online said she was a “treasured and much loved” mum and step-mum – as well as an “adored grandmother”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2VhY_0bvdpcuJ00
Janice Jones broke her ribs when she tripped due to "bad footwear" while climbing out of a taxi. Credit: Getty

It added: “Janice was kind, brave, loving, hilarious, always up for a laugh, she would do anything for anyone.

“She had a heart of gold and will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all her loving family and friends.”

Her cause of death was recorded as a “multi-organ failure and pulmonary embolism” which occurred as a result of the fall.

District coroner Emma Serrano said: “She had been trying to get out of a taxi and tripped because of bad footwear. She landed across the kerb on her right lower ribs.

“She was told by the hospital that there was nothing they could do apart from rest. She had a pulmonary embolism. Despite treatment she did not recover. She went into multi-organ failure and passed away.

“She passed away as a complication of the fall. I would like to extend my condolences to the family.”

Comments / 23

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gran
Daily Mail

Pictured: 19-year-old who died in horror skateboarding accident that saw him fall off while 'being towed in a vehicle driven by his 17-year-old brother' just metres from their family home

A young man has died in a horror skateboarding accident mere metres from his family's home after hitching a ride on the back of a car. Couper Smith, 19, was killed after he lost control of his skateboard while hanging onto a vehicle that is believed to have been driven by his 17-year-old brother on Friday night on Ballantrae Road in Tamborine, Queensland.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
265K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy