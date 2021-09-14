CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Store DOWN – website offline hours before NEW iPhone 13 due out

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

THE official Apple Store has been taken offline just hours before the company is set to host a major gadget event.

Apple is tipped to unveil the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 later today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pc9Fr_0bvdpYKH00
The Apple Store is currently out of service Credit: Apple

This will take place at a special Apple event kicking off at 10am California time – or 6pm UK time.

Every year before the Apple event, the official store goes offline.

This is in preparation of a major store update, where new products will be added.

A message reads: "We'll be right back. Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store will likely come back online during – or shortly after – the Apple event.

When that happens, you'll be able to browse all of the new gadgets announced during the event.

We've also seen Twitter add a new Apple logo animation in celebration of the upcoming event.

The event is due to kick off at 10am California time – or 6pm in the UK.

As always, the Apple event is being livestreamed as it happens.

In fact it's an entirely virtual event this year – just like in 2020.

We don't know much about the iPhone 13 for certain.

But as the launch draws near, the quality and quantity of leaks increases.

And we can already make some educated guesses about the handset too.

It's extremely likely to support 5G – like last year's roster of iPhones.

You can also expect to see a new A15 Apple processor.

Some of the chief rumours include boosted storage – with a new 1TB model and an upgraded base of 128GB (up from 64GB) – and new colour options.

We could also see the most expensive iPhone ever, if the 1TB rumour is true.

Of course, we don't know anything for certain until Apple makes its big announcement later today.

