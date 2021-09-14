CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies effort to stop Oak Hill Parkway construction

By Benton Graham
 8 days ago
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas denied a motion to halt the construction of the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin Sept. 13. The case hinged on the argument that the Texas Department of Transportation had not adequately considered the environmental ramifications of the project and thus violated the National Environmental Policy Act. Specifically, the plaintiffs said that the environmental impact statement did not account for the concrete batch plant, which TxDOT would build to facilitate freeway construction.

Travis County says TxDOT I-35 proposals need ‘more work’ in letter to the state transportation agency

Travis County has joined an increasingly vocal chorus of opposition to the Texas Department of Transportation’s two proposed designs for the $4.9 billion I-35 project that runs from Hwy. 290 to Hwy. 71. Travis County commissioners unanimously approved a letter during its Sept. 21 meeting expressing concern about the TxDOT...
Leander City Council requests transit study

Leander City Council has requested a transit study to look at "transit demand, service costs and capital costs" for the city's current transit services. Council unanimously approved a $162,500 transit study contract Sept. 22 with The Goodman Corp., a Houston-based firm. The study is expected to be complete in January...
Person
Lisa Mitchell
Person
Kelly Davis
SMCISD hearing on possible sale of Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos property brings dozens of supporters to meeting Sep. 20

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s Board of Trustees meeting Sep. 20 brought out dozens of residents who voiced concern over the possibility of the sale of the district property that houses the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos (Centro). SMCISD owns the building at 501 S. LBJ Drive...
New office building bringing more than 2,000 square feet of office space to central Round Rock in 2022

A new office building is bringing 2,646 square feet of Class A office space to 406 N. Lee St., Round Rock, in 2022. The office building will be located at the northeast corner of Round Rock Avenue and I-35. Turnkey options will be available to tenants when construction is completed. Brokerage services are being provided by Brinegar Properties. 512-940-0188. www.512texas.com/round-rock-lease-class-a-office.
New Baylor Scott & White clinic now open on Eagles Nest Street in Round Rock

Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Round Rock Eagles Nest opened Sept. 20 at 3141 Eagles Nest St., Ste. 240, Round Rock. The facility is a dedicated hepatology clinic for the Greater Austin region. The hepatology specialists can help treat a range of liver conditions and diseases, and work to prevent, diagnose, treat and manage the complications of liver disease. 512-509-0200. www.bswhealth.com/locations/round-rock-eagles-nest.
WilCo mourns death of constable; Hwy. 79 signal work may cause delays in Round Rock and more Central Texas news

Read the latest business and community news from the Central Texas area. Stofle was appointed ConAustistable for Precinct 3 by a unanimous vote from the Williamson County Commissioners Court in 2013. During a lengthy career, Stofle logged more than 33 years in law enforcement including as Georgetown Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police and as the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator.
