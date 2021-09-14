CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing KJ Jefferson's play vs. Texas

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's fourth career start after a re-watch of the Texas game:. Best throw: While the 45-yard completion to Tyson Morris was the biggest passing play of the game, Jefferson’s throw to Treylon Burks for a 20-yard gain in the second quarter was his best sequence. Jefferson rolled right and zipped a pass 16 yards downfield, and Burks picked up 4 extra yards after the catch. To me, that was an, “OK, he’s settled in” type of dart.

Sam Pittman and his staff have promised there were several history lessons — equipped with game tape — to help players understand the meaning of playing Texas to the state of Arkansas. The current Razorbacks may not understand, along with the under-30 crowd with only three decades of SEC football...
FAYETTEVILLE – If a Louisianan can get caught up in the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns rivalry, then Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman figures his history lesson mission accomplished. Second-year Arkansas Coach Pittman has cram coursed Arkansas vs. Texas history all week as the 1-0 Razorbacks prepare to meet the 1-0...
If some were still hesitant to get behind Sam Pittman as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are likely now bought in after Saturday’s big win. The Razrobacks knocked off then-No. 15 Texas at Razorback Stadium and are now looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 in Pittman’s second season. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson described Pittman’s relationship with the team.
FAYETTEVILLE — There was no hangover for 20th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks made easy work of Georgia Southern and won 45-10 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium to set up a showdown with No. 7 Texas A&M next week in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since...
KJ Jefferson threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks to a 45-10 victory over visiting Georgia Southern in a nonconference game Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark. Dominique Johnson rushed for a team-high 72 yards and touchdown on five carries as Arkansas (3-0) ran for...
FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas offense is starting to take shape early in Year 2 for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, and there’s a growing trend toward the first part of his run-pass option attack. The Razorbacks bludgeoned No. 15 Texas with 333 rushing yards and averaged 7.1 yards per...
( David Beach/Special to the Democrat-Gazette ) Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is shown during a game against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman was not happy at the half and he told an SEC Network audience the Razorbacks had a lot to clean up. The...
FAYETTEVILLE — One week after gashing Texas for a season-high rushing total, the Arkansas offense shifted its plan of attack to the air Saturday. Quarterback KJ Jefferson passed for 366 yards in three quarters before ceding mop-up duty to redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby during the Razorbacks' 45-10 win over Georgia Southern. Jefferson passed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yard pass to Warren Thompson and a 91-yarder to Treylon Burks on consecutive throws in the third quarter.
FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, who by his lofty standards got off to a slow start this season after missing much of training camp with a leg injury, took it into high gear on Saturday. Burks had three catches for 127 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown...
FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas got off stride in the second quarter for a while on Saturday but otherwise avoided a hangover after its huge rivalry win over No. 15 Texas last week. The No. 20 Razorbacks lit up Georgia Southern for 633 total yards and rolled to a...
FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas offensive lineman Ty Clary showed his versatility in the Razorbacks’ 45-10 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday. Clary, a super senior from Fayetteville who returned to Arkansas for a sixth season of eligibility, didn’t start for the first time this season, but he played three positions on the line because of injuries.
Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks rolled over Georgia Southern 45-10 thanks to a career-high 366 yards and 3 touchdowns from KJ Jefferson. The big play was a 91-yard strike from Jefferson to Treylon Burks. The Razorbacks had a nice bounce back game after they beat Texas last week and get set for SEC play coming up.
FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman paid his respects to Georgia Southern after Saturday’s 45-10 rout of the Eagles, but it was clear he was acutely aware of what lies directly ahead of his Hogs. The Razorbacks, who moved up four spots to No. 16 in The Associated...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
