A local family is in mourning and searching for answers after a teen was gunned down after leaving his high school on Tuesday. Jamari Williams, 15, was a football player at Simeon Career Academy on the city’s South Side. He was standing in front of a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road on Tuesday afternoon when a person in a black vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the chest.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO