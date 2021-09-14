CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Adam Melchor’s “What A Damn Shame” is a damn good song!

By John Timmons
wfpk.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Adam Melchor, caught our ears with his incredibly catchy new single, “What A Damn Shame.” It’s a bit of a departure from his previous indie folk pop material. It’s a short and sweet tune inspired by a true story that makes you want to stomp your feet, clap your hands and join in singing along!

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Zella Day just wants to be “Golden”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. “Golden” is the latest single from Los Angeles alt-pop singer/songwriter Zella Day. It’s incredibly catchy from the start, drawing you in with its disco beat, luminous harmonies and infectious chorus. The song will appear on Day’s forthcoming sophomore album, due for release this fall.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

David Chase Chose Journey for ‘Sopranos’ Finale Because Song Was Hated by Crew

David Chase had three songs in mind that he wanted to use in the final moments of The Sopranos — and he went with the one the crew hated. While a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast on Monday, the writer-director talked about his career, which obviously included his legendary HBO series. Having no interest in rehashing what the ending means, Chase did say he had multiple songs in mind for the iconic moment. He would ultimately choose “Don’t Stop Believin’.” “I didn’t know Journey was the answer,” Chase told Maron of the process. “In preproduction [for the final season], there...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Tems Shares New Song “Crazy Tings”: Listen

Tems—the Lagos, Nigeria–based singer-songwriter—has shared a new single called “Crazy Tings.” Give a listen to “Crazy Tings” below. Tems released her For Broken Ears EP in September 2020. She recently appeared on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Fountains,” and, last year, she joined Wizkid on the Made in Lagos song “Essence.” The latter track received a new music video earlier this year, plus a new version featuring Justin Bieber.
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Emma Ruth Rundle's Stark, Haunting New Song "Return"

Following her 2020 and 2021 collaborative releases with sludge-punk experimentalists Thou, Emma Ruth Rundle is back with her latest solo offering, the aptly titled single "Return." The stark, piano-laced song heralds the singer-songwriter's upcoming full-length, Engine of Hell, which is due out November 5th via Sargent House (and available for pre-order now). "Return" arrived today (September 9th) accompanied with a striking music video directed by Rundle herself and heavily inspired by Jean Cocteau's Orpheus and Wim Wenders' Wings of Desire. Watch and listen above.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Revolver

For Fans of Gojira: Hear Hippotraktor's Massive New Song "Mover of Skies"

Hippotraktor are a band from Belgium who make the sort of thunderous prog-metal that sounds like it was forged at the peak of a mountaintop. Chiseling riffs, drums that hit hard enough to cause an avalanche and vocals that alternate between soaring and roaring — the sort of singing one does before a battle against flaming dragon beasts.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

SZA Releases New Song ‘The Anonymous Ones’ — Listen

A couple of weeks ago in the early hours of a Sunday morning, SZA took to Twitter to post that she was dumping random thoughts (in the form of songs) onto SoundCloud. We got three songs that day – ‘Joni’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Nightbird’ – all of which you can stream here.
MUSIC
NME

Hear a preview of all the songs from MAMAMOO’s upcoming compilation album

MAMAMOO have released the highlight medley for their highly anticipated compilation album, ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The highlight medley comes just a day after the group revealed the tracklist for the forthcoming release. According to the tracklist, ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ will feature 21 beloved MAMAMOO singles and fan favourite tracks, as well as two brand-new songs called ‘mumumumuch’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Video: Eat A Damn Mango

Well these are lyrics for Queen that we have never heard before…. Watch this little girl sing what she thinks is a part to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Scaramouche Scaramouche will you eat a damn mango 🥭 #Mercy #Queen #Mango #SummerVibes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: NITE — “Sleepless Through the Night (Damn The Witch Siren Remix)”

NITE — “Sleepless Through the Night (Damn The Witch Siren Remix)”. What else you should know: Earlier this month, Canadian-born and Dallas-based twin musicians Kyle and Myles Mendes released a collection of 17 remixes of tracks from their 2020-released, 10-track Sleepless LP. Included in this new back are three new takes on that previous album’s lead “Sleepless Through the Night” single — including one from the Columbus, Ohio, electronic act Damn the Witch Siren.
DALLAS, TX
Revolver

Hear Monolord's Heavy, Catchy New Doom Song "The Weary"

Monolord have a new album coming next month. After releasing the two-song I'm Staying Home EP way back in January, the Gothenburg doom trio revealed that a new full-length was coming, and now they've officially confirmed that it's called Your Time to Shine and it's out October 29th. The follow-up...
MUSIC
Canton Daily Ledger

September song; can you hear it?

Step outside on a late September afternoon and you hear the sounds of a million voices singing about life. It is at once raucous and soothing; rhythmic and staccato. Close your eyes and feel the electricity that surges through the air in a music as primal as any noise on earth.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kaina Shares New Song “Casita”: Listen

KAINA has shared a new song called “Casita.” It’s her first original single since 2019’s Next to the Sun, and her first release since signing to the label City Slang. Check out “Casita” below. Of the new song, KAINA said in a statement:. “Casita” is about all the people I...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Taste of Country

Poll: What’s the Best 9/11-Inspired Country Song?

No one will ever forget the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the weeks and months following the hijacking of four American passenger jets, artists including Alan Jackson, Darryl Worley and Toby Keith penned songs that still endure at radio today. What is your favorite September 11-inspired country song?. Keith has two...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: The War On Drugs ” I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (feat. Lucius)

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. We’ve been hoping for a new War On Drugs album, and the 4 year wait is almost over! The band has returned with the powerful new song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.” It’s the title track to their upcoming release, due October 29, and finds the band returning to their classic sound of layered synths, powerful drums and soaring guitar work. Added to the mix are beautiful backup vocals and harmonies from Lucius.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Wiki and Mike’s New Song “Promised”

Wiki just released another new one from his new album Half God—a record produced entirely by Navy Blue. “Promised” features Mike; give it a listen below. Half God is out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise. Wiki previously shared a video for “Roof,” the album’s first single. His last project was the joint EP Telephonebooth with the drummer Nah, released in May. Wiki’s last solo LP was 2019’s Oofie.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Rolling Stone updates 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

17 Years ago, Rolling Stone released a list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. This week, they put out a new version of the list. How did Rolling Stone come up with the new list? According to the magazine, “To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results. Nearly 4,000 songs received votes. Where the 2004 version of the list was dominated by early rock and soul, the new edition contains more hip-hop, modern country, indie rock, Latin pop, reggae, and R&B. More than half the songs here — 254 in all — weren’t present on the old list, including a third of the Top 100. The result is a more expansive, inclusive vision of pop, music that keeps rewriting its history with every beat.”
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good” gets a Joel Corey remix

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Verve Records just announced a new collection of music from pianist, singer-songwriter, and activist Nina Simone. Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes, set for release on October 29, compiles some of the most iconic songs recorded throughout her career including seven new remixes by some of today’s hottest DJ’s. The first single from the album is a remix by English DJ/producer Joel Corry of the timeless classic “Feeling Good.” It has us feeling REALLY good!
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Adia Victoria releases new single with some very special guests

Adia Victoria has released another song from her upcoming album, A Southern Gothic. “You Was Born to Die” is the second single from Adia Victoria‘s new LP. And she has some very special guests joining her on the classic blues cover… Margo Price, Kyshona Armstrong and Jason Isbell. Victoria says...
THEATER & DANCE
94.3 Lite FM

Hear Sting’s New Song ‘If It’s Love’ From Upcoming Album

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy