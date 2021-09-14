listen hear! Song of the Day: Adam Melchor’s “What A Damn Shame” is a damn good song!
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Adam Melchor, caught our ears with his incredibly catchy new single, “What A Damn Shame.” It’s a bit of a departure from his previous indie folk pop material. It’s a short and sweet tune inspired by a true story that makes you want to stomp your feet, clap your hands and join in singing along!wfpk.org
Comments / 0