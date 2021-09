listen hear! Song of the Day: Adam Melchor’s “What A Damn Shame” is a damn good song!

17 Years ago, Rolling Stone released a list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. This week, they put out a new version of the list. How did Rolling Stone come up with the new list? According to the magazine, “To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results. Nearly 4,000 songs received votes. Where the 2004 version of the list was dominated by early rock and soul, the new edition contains more hip-hop, modern country, indie rock, Latin pop, reggae, and R&B. More than half the songs here — 254 in all — weren’t present on the old list, including a third of the Top 100. The result is a more expansive, inclusive vision of pop, music that keeps rewriting its history with every beat.”

