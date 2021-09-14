AP Sportlight

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.
Marlins fifth. Lewin Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rogers to Josh Bell. Nick Fortes homers to left field. Eddy Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, Jordy Mercer to Josh Bell. Trevor Rogers strikes out swinging.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for...
8th-$13,140, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Showery.
SAN DIGEO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West. Wade’s hit...
Indians first. Myles Straw walks. Oscar Mercado walks. Jose Ramirez singles to shallow center field. Oscar Mercado to second. Myles Straw to third. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes. Yu Chang triples to left field. Jose Ramirez scores. Oscar Mercado scores. Myles Straw scores. Owen Miller strikes out swinging. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging.
Athletics first. Josh Harrison lines out to shallow infield to Dylan Moore. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Marco Gonzales to Ty France. Matt Olson homers to center field. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — As if there wasn’t enough suspense and second-guessing of the Ryder Cup captains in past years, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic could make things more topsy-turvy than usual this time around. Previously, when the captains announced their lineups for Sunday’s singles matches on Saturday night,...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 5-2 on Tuesday night, moving into a tie with the Athletics in a matchup of wild-card contenders. J.P. Crawford hit a home run in the ninth inning and...
Reds second. Kyle Farmer singles to right field. Eugenio Suarez singles to center field. Kyle Farmer to third. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to second base. Eugenio Suarez out at second. Kyle Farmer scores. TJ Friedl lines out to deep right field to Ben Gamel.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — European captain Padraig Harrington made it clear on the first night together at the Ryder Cup that his players have a place in history, one by one. For this team, it starts with Lee Westwood at No. 118 and goes down to Bernd Wiesberger at No. 164. The idea was for them to recognize the elite company they are in.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau was so excited about making the last Ryder Cup team that he went out and bought a new ping-pong paddle to bring with him to France. Patrick Reed celebrated the 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup win in Minnesota by playing ping-pong with actor Bill Murray.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres All-Stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. stood next to each other and said it's all good between them after their weekend shouting match in the dugout during a season that's been spiraling out of control. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis during...
Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to third base, Yonny Hernandez to Andy Ibanez. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Aaron Judge doubles to deep right center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Andy Ibanez. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.
4th-$6,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear.
The rookie class of quarterbacks that entered the season full of fanfare is finding the adjustment to the NFL is not very easy. Top two picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson lead the league with five interceptions after opening the season with back-to-back losses, Trey Lance has barely seen the field, and Mac Jones is the only QB to get a win, and that came against Wilson.
MIAMI (AP) — Josh Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 Tuesday night. Rogers (2-0) scattered five hits, struck out four and walked two in his longest outing since joining the club Sept. 4.
