AP Sportlight

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — European captain Padraig Harrington made it clear on the first night together at the Ryder Cup that his players have a place in history, one by one. For this team, it starts with Lee Westwood at No. 118 and goes down to Bernd Wiesberger at No. 164. The idea was for them to recognize the elite company they are in.

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO