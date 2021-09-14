CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd training Hannibal to replace Paul Pogba as coach explains development plan

By Callum Vurley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryFw3_0bvdonRF00

Manchester United are training Hannibal Mejbri to potentially fill Paul Pogba's position as speculation over his future continues.

The France international will see his deal expire at the end of the season, meaning he could leave for nothing.

The 28-year-old can speak to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement from January with Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain interested.

However, recent reports have indicated that Pogba could reverse his decision and pen a new deal with the Red Devils after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Regardless of the situation, United appear to have put in place a contingency plan that makes sure that no matter what happens, they are covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nflhH_0bvdonRF00
Paul Pogba could be leaving Manchester United next summer on a free transfer

One of them being the development of Hannibal - one of the best youngsters at the club, who has been tipped for stardom in the future.

According to The Athletic, the playmaker has been utilised in a deeper role in midfield - the second time he has been challenged by United Under-23 coach Neil Wood to change his position.

Hannibal prefers playing as a No. 10 but this season has seen him moved further back and used in a 'Pogba' role, distributing from deep and starting attacks himself.

Could Hannibal Mejbri replace Paul Pogba? Comment below

Another attribute that has increased exponentially is his physicality, a much-needed trait in central midfield in the Premier League.

Especially for a player that takes a lot of hits but The Athletic report that coaches have been impressed by his stamina and resilience.

“He played last season as a 10, and he played on the left and he really excelled,” Wood said last month.

“I think the next step of his development is to look to play him in a deeper role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTZGU_0bvdonRF00
Hannibal Mejbri has caught the eye of coaches at youth level ( Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

“Can he be in a deeper role during build-up? And then as we get out of build-up, can he get himself into an advanced position to get into the areas that he liked to get into last season to hurt teams and really show his creative spark off?

“So I think that’s the next phase of his learning, for this season especially up until January when he probably goes away with the Africa Cup of Nations.

“He’s going to have times like today when he’s going to be a bit deeper out of possession, but in possession, he was pushing higher up the pitch.”

While Hannibal might not be ready for a first-team role just yet, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks highly of the Tunisia international - who declared for the north African country earlier this year.

It remains to be seen how Pogba's situation will turn out but the Red Devils are resting easy knowing they have a potential successor waiting in the wings.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Newcastle maverick Saint-Maximin plans to upstage Ronaldo on Man Utd debut

Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin is hoping to take the limelight from Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday. The Magpies travel to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime to take on the Red Devils, who will likely have new signing Ronaldo in the team. Despite Ronaldo's homecoming grabbing all the headlines, Saint-Maximin wants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Pogba again talks up Man Utd, Chelsea target Tchouameni

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has again talked up France teammate Aurelin Tchouameni. The AS Monaco midfielder has been linked with United and Chelsea in recent days. "Very very good. He's not a boy, he's a man," Pogba told Ouest-France. "It was a pleasure to play next to him. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham coach Pearce: Lingard too good for Man Utd bench

West Ham coach Stuart Pearce insists Jesse Lingard is too good for the Manchester United bench. Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Hammers last season. He recorded nine goals and four assists, winning plaudits for his performances. "He has missed the opportunity to leave United in this transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Neil Wood
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Hannibal Mejbri
Tribal Football

Real Madrid ponder Jan bid for Man Utd ace Pogba

Real Madrid are stepping up Bosman plans for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba's contract is up in 2022 and Los Blancos are now ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in the fight for the 28-year-old's signature, says Mundo Deportivo. Zinedine Zidane was a long-time admirer of Pogba and after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Cup Of Nations#Real Madrid#Juventus#Paris Saint Germain#The Red Devils#United Under 23#The Premier League#North African
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer explains Cavani absence

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani wasn't fit for today's clash with Newcastle. Before kickoff, Solskjaer said he is excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Old Trafford pitch. "We're excited, we can feel the atmosphere in the place, everyone's been happy," the manager says. "There's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd coaching staff amazed by Ronaldo training form

Manchester United coaching staff have been impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's training ground form. Ronaldo will start today against Newcastle United. The Sun says United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by his early training sessions. And while the staff were expecting him to be out of the ordinary, it seems the coaches have been blown away by his stats.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo planning long Man Utd stay

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he could stay at Manchester United for the next "three or four years", with the £20 million ($28m) summer signing declaring that he's back to "win again". United completed one of the most surprising transfers in recent history when re-signing Ronaldo from Juventus on deadline...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Matias on Pogba's Man Utd future: Where is he now...?

The older brother of Paul Pogba says he's happy at Manchester United. As his contract runs down this season, there remains doubts about Pogba's future at Old Trafford. Asked about his sibling's situation, Matias Pogba said on El Chiringuito: "I cannot help you. "Today he feels very good where he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

UNCOVERED: Stats show Pogba producing Man Utd career best form

Paul Pogba is quickly producing some of the best form of his Manchester United career this season. The Daily Star reports Pogba has provided more assists in the first four games of the 21/22 Premier League season than he has in the last two seasons combined. The Red Devils have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd midfielder Pogba produces Prem assists record

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has set a new Premier League record. Pogba has recorded seven assists in the opening four Premier League games of the season - something no other player has done before. The midfielder produced assists for Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard in yesterday's 4-1 victory over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
88K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy