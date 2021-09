After four games it is apparent that the North Atlanta Football team is striving for a breakout season. So far this season the team’s wins have included routes against Wheeler, Therrill and Maynard Jackson and a Sept. 10 blowout homecoming game win against Dunwoody. Along the way there has been stellar performances from perennially dominant defensive power linebacker Hunter Davis. The performance of the junior standout was best illustrated in the Wheeler game where he racked up 10 tackles, 3 of which were for a loss in the game. Against Therrell he had nine tackles. The defensive leader is expecting much of himself and his teammates in what he hopes to be a breakout 2021 campaign for the Dubs.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO