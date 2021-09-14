CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and muggy conditions Tuesday ahead of showers and storms Wednesday

By Dillon Gaudet
WTVQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY – Hazy Sunshine. Continued warm. Highs in the mid 80’s. TONIGHT – Increasing clouds, shower or two late. Lows in the mid-to-upper 60’s.

news4sanantonio.com

Strong cold front is almost here!

SAN ANTONIO - The much-advertised cold front is surging south across central Texas. There could be a random sprinkle or shower in the western Hill Country to Val Verde County, while the rest of the area quickly heats up under partly sunny skies. The cold front will push into the Hill Country counties by noon today, and that should keep highs in the 80s to near 90 for many in the Hill Country. Meanwhile, we'll see mid to upper 90s along Highway 90 and areas to the south including Bexar County before the front arrives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Return of showers and storms Wednesday, still warm

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:. A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet.
KRQE News 13

Temperatures to warm up on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our coldest night of the summer will come on the last night of summer as temperatures drop into the 40’s and 50’s for most low elevation areas of the state. The mountains in most instances will drop well below freezing. High pressure returns to the area...
ABC6.com

Autumn begins today with mild & muggy conditions

Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy early this morning. Today will stay mostly cloudy with above average temperatures, expect mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It will be breezy later today with some gusts around 20-25MPH from the south. Can’t rule out a few morning sprinkles, but overall the majority of the day looks dry. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.
WFMJ.com

Showers and storms expected to get underway Wednesday afternoon

It will be a stormy start for the first day of fall. A few showers may be around as you head out the door this morning. A large portion of the morning and early afternoon will remain dry. A cold front will move in late this afternoon, giving us a chance for showers and potentially heavy thunderstorms.
NBC Connecticut

Last Hours of Summer Are Mild and Muggy, Scattered Showers Possible

The last hours of Summer are going to be mild and muggy and scattered showers are possible. Highs today will be near 76. A few scattered showers are possible during the day. The Autumnal Equinox is at 3:20 p.m. and that marks the beginning of Fall!. More showers are possible...
wrrnetwork.com

Sunny, Warm and Breezy for Wednesday

It will be mainly sunny for a few days. Cooler on Thursday and Friday, and then warming up again for the weekend. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for southern areas today with warm, dry and breezy conditions. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for the Wind...
wbrc.com

First Alert for morning showers; Sunshine and breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday and first day of fall! Fall officially arrives today at 2:21 PM. You will continue to notice less daylight as we approach the winter solstice. Our sunset today occurs at 6:43 PM. It will trend earlier and earlier over the next couple of months. The amazing thing about this forecast is that fall weather will also arrive as we head into the afternoon hours. First Alert Satellite and Radar still shows us cloudy with the cold front moving through the area. We are seeing some showers along the cold front, so we can’t rule out a 30% chance for widely scattered showers before 11 AM. Main threat will be pockets of heavy rainfall and reduced visibility. Behind the cold front, we will finally see lower humidity levels and quiet weather conditions. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures are not expected to move a lot once the cold front moves through our area this morning. Plan for decreasing clouds this afternoon. We should end the day with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures holding into the mid 70s. Wind will pick up this afternoon from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. While dry weather is expected this afternoon, you might want to hold off on any yardwork due to the wet ground and the breezy conditions. Winds are expected to calm down later tonight with temperatures cooling into the 60s by 6-7 PM.
