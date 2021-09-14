Warm and muggy conditions Tuesday ahead of showers and storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday and first day of fall! Fall officially arrives today at 2:21 PM. You will continue to notice less daylight as we approach the winter solstice. Our sunset today occurs at 6:43 PM. It will trend earlier and earlier over the next couple of months. The amazing thing about this forecast is that fall weather will also arrive as we head into the afternoon hours. First Alert Satellite and Radar still shows us cloudy with the cold front moving through the area. We are seeing some showers along the cold front, so we can’t rule out a 30% chance for widely scattered showers before 11 AM. Main threat will be pockets of heavy rainfall and reduced visibility. Behind the cold front, we will finally see lower humidity levels and quiet weather conditions. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures are not expected to move a lot once the cold front moves through our area this morning. Plan for decreasing clouds this afternoon. We should end the day with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures holding into the mid 70s. Wind will pick up this afternoon from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. While dry weather is expected this afternoon, you might want to hold off on any yardwork due to the wet ground and the breezy conditions. Winds are expected to calm down later tonight with temperatures cooling into the 60s by 6-7 PM.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO