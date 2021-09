BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Representatives from FIFA and U.S. Soccer will be in town Sept. 19-20 to tour M&T Bank Stadium and observe the Baltimore’s other sports amenities and infrastructure as a local group pushes for the city to host matches during the 2026 World Cup. According to the Maryland Sports Commission, the lead organization behind the bid, members of soccer’s international governing body and U.S. Soccer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Host City selection delegation will also learn about the group’s “super-compact hosting concept” and the experience the city could provide for fans and teams. “With an ideal downtown location and excellent domestic...

