Illinois State

Amazon Hiring 7,700 Workers In Illinois

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon is planning to hire 7,700 workers in Illinois, and is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 for some jobs. The company said it will be hiring for roles in fulfillment and transportation in several cities and towns across the state. Mayor Lightfoot Presents Plan Under...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Abbott COVID Test-Manufacturing Facility Going Back Online In Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Abbott Labs is putting its Gurnee COVID test-manufacturing facility in Gurnee back online. With that comes jobs. Abbott opened the plant about a year ago and closed it in June. At that time, 2,000 people worked at the plant. Abbott says it plans to give priority to people who previously worked there. More information careers at Abbott is available here. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.
GURNEE, IL
Fast Casual

Rubio's hiring 1,000 workers

In hopes of filling 1,000 jobs, Rubio's Coastal Grill is planning a company-wide hiring event Wednesday in California, Arizona and Nevada. Applicants may visit any Rubio's location from 2 to 4 p.m. and receive cards for a free meal. No appointments or sign-ups are necessary, just the goal of leaving with a job…and a free meal card for any Rubio's entrée.
FOOD & DRINKS
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Illinois Business
CBS Boston

CVS To Hire 1,100 New Employees In Massachusetts Ahead Of Winter

BOSTON (CBS) — CVS is looking to hire 1,100 people in Massachusetts as part of a national career event on Friday, September 24. The company plans to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs across the county. In Massachusetts, most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates. They will be filled as soon as possible. The hiring surge is ahead of the fall and winter when CVS expects cases of the flu to increase and the need for COVID-19 testing and vaccination to remain high. “Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Executive Vice President Neela Montgomery. “But this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.” Job candidates can learn more about local openings by texting CVS to 25000. The entire hiring process is accelerated and virtual.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
987thebull.com

Amazon to Hire Another 125k Employees

If you recently just received your last Unemplyeement check, and wondered what’s next Amazon is here to help ya get back on your feet. If Amazon continues to grow at its current rate, the entire country could soon be employed by the Internet giant. Amazon officials on Tuesday revealed they’re...
BUSINESS
#Chicago Area#Cbs#Amazon Fresh#Www Amazonstores Jobs
fox5sandiego.com

Ralphs looks to hire 1,200 workers

SAN DIEGO — Know someone looking for a job? Ralphs is looking to hire more than 1,200 new employees during the next few months. The grocery store chain is touting free education for all associates with up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement as a perk of working at one of their stores or distribution centers in Southern California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mix 94.1

Amazon In Amarillo Hiring…And Upping Starting Wage

If you've been looking for that job with solid pay to start, look no more. Your chance to work with one of the biggest companies on the planet here in Amarillo has officially arrived, and they're paying well!. The Amazon warehouse here in town is looking to fill a whopping...
AMARILLO, TX
Fox40

Amazon looking to hire thousands in the Greater Sacramento region

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon is bringing 26,000 jobs to California, with 10,000 of them coming to the Greater Sacramento area. The Seattle-based company announced it is actively hiring people of all experience levels to work in fulfillment centers and beyond in its Sacramento, Stockton and Tracy locations. Packages at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Insurance
Economy
Jobs
Amazon
cbslocal.com

Amazon Announces Hiring Effort In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon announced a major hiring effort in the Philadelphia region on Tuesday. The company is filling 4,800 positions for jobs in fulfillment centers, sortation centers – where orders are sorted – and delivery stations. Many of the jobs will be at two Amazon facilities being built in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTVQ

Amazon announces plans to hire 125,000 across the country

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Amazon announced Tuesday it is providing an additional 125,000 local employment opportunities throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs announced earlier this month. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and...
BUSINESS
WSYX ABC6

Amazon hiring nearly 2,500 employees in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is hiring nearly 2,500 new employees in the Columbus area, the company shared Tuesday. The positions are across its operations, including fulfillment, and transportation networks. Pay starts at $18 an hour nationally and comprehensive benefits begin on the first day. Those benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon's Career Choice program.
COLUMBUS, OH
nbc24.com

Amazon hiring for permanent positions across Ohio

Amazon is hiring for 9,000 full- and part-time jobs in Ohio. There are 125,000 new opportunities throughout the U.S. altogether, beyond the preexisting 40,000 jobs announced earlier in the month. Fulfillment and transportation roles offer starting wages that average $18 per hour, up to$22.50 per hour. Full-time benefits include health,...
OHIO STATE
morningbrew.com

Amazon Will Hire a Hartford, CT

Pretty soon, everyone will be an Amazon employee. Amazon said it will add 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers in the US ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Those new hires will be paid an average starting wage of $18/hour, up from around $17 in May. Where will they all...
HARTFORD, CT
WTHR

Amazon seeks to hire thousands for Indianapolis delivery station

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, 13News got a look inside the new Amazon delivery station on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Amazon has seven such facilities across the state. The company hopes places like this will help speed delivery times for customers. Amazon is looking to fill 3,000 jobs, both part-time...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOOD

Amazon hiring over 5k in Michigan

Amazon is holding what it is calling its “biggest-ever training and recruiting event” Wednesday, with the goal of filling thousands of jobs at an average starting wage of over $18 per hour, with some making even more. (Sept. 14, 2021)
MICHIGAN STATE
texasbreaking.com

Looking For A Job? Amazon Is Hiring 11, 000 Workers In North Texas: Here’s How You Can Get The Job

Amazon on Tuesday announced that it would be hiring 125, 000 full-time and part-time employees across the country and 11, 000 of those jobs are in North Texas. The jobs will be at fulfillment centers and delivery positions where employees’ pay will average more than %18 per hour. According to the online retailer, some positions are offering $3, 000 signing bonuses, WFAA.com reported.
TEXAS STATE

