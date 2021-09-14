Amazon Hiring 7,700 Workers In Illinois

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Abbott Labs is putting its Gurnee COVID test-manufacturing facility in Gurnee back online. With that comes jobs. Abbott opened the plant about a year ago and closed it in June. At that time, 2,000 people worked at the plant. Abbott says it plans to give priority to people who previously worked there. More information careers at Abbott is available here. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.

GURNEE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO