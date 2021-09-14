Diane Kruger Debuts Engagement Ring at Met Gala 2021 After Norman Reedus Proposal: Photos

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Showing off her sparkler! Diane Kruger attended the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, one month after her and Norman Reedus’ engagement.

“Thank you …for a beautiful evening at the MET,” the actress, 45, captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself rocking a green Prabal Gurung dress, pink Jimmy Choo heels and Tasaki earrings. “It felt like a dream.”

The Germany native’s engagement ring could be seen as she posed for photos. According to Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro, the square-cut diamond appeared to be at least eight carats, estimated at nearly half a million dollars.

News broke last month that Reedus, 52, had proposed to his Sky costar. The milestone came four years after Kruger began dating the Walking Dead actor.

The pair made their red carpet debut in January 2018 at the Golden Globes, and Us Weekly exclusively confirmed four months later that they were expecting their first child together. (The Florida native is also the father of son Mingus, 21, with ex Helena Christensen.)

Us confirmed in November 2018 that their baby girl had arrived. Kruger exclusively told Us in April of the following year that Reedus had a sweet bond with the infant.

“He just looks at her with unconditional love,” the Troy star gushed at the time. “I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her.”

That same month, Kruger called their daughter a “surprise,” telling Madame Figaro: “For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me. I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

The Inglorious Basterds star, who hides the little one’s face from her social media followers and has yet to reveal her name, sweetly celebrated her little one’s 1st birthday in November 2019.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” Kruger captioned a beach photo at the time.

Keep scrolling to see the former model flashing her stunning engagement ring on Monday night.