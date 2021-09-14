CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson’s Engagement Ring: See A Close-Up Of Her New Diamond Ring At Met Gala

Kate Hudson flashed her dazzling engagement ring at the 2021 Met Gala after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson, 42, rocked some serious new bling at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13. The Almost Famous actress showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring at the star-studded event, which took place just hours after she revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Danny Fujikawa. Kate wore an all-pink ensemble from Michael Kors to the Met, and as she was walking through the red carpet, she proudly flashed the massive rock on her finger for all to see. Take a look at a close-up shot of the ring HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ux35x_0bvdlrl800
Kate Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021 (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Kate looked super stylish for this year’s Met, which had a ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ theme. She wore a tiny spaghetti strap, plunging pink sequin bralette with a matching high-waisted tight maxi skirt, and a massive light pink fur coat. As for her makeup routine, the Golden Globe winner used bright pink eyeshadow to cover the tops and bottoms of her lids and used a glossy pink lip complete her look. Kate’s toned abs were also on full display on the carpet — but they were, of course, overshadowed by her engagement ring.

Her ring wasn’t the only thing glowing on the carpet — her skin was also flawless! Kate worked with Celebrity Makeup Artist Quinn Murphy on behalf of Keys Soulcare and W3LL PEOPLE for a totally plant-based and clean beauty look. “The overall look is monochromatic and blushy, even on the eyes,” Quinn said of her approach. “I wanted Kate to look like an active American girl who plays sports, loves nature, and being outdoors and also can throw on a gown in a quick minute and attend a black tie gala. It’s modern, not fussy and glamorous and that is what American design is all about.”

Kate announced her engagement to her musician beau via Instagram, sharing a pic of the couple leaning in for a kiss while standing in front of the ocean. A ring could be seen on Kate’s finger in the snap, though it was a different rock that what she sported at the Met. She captioned the photo, “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” and received an array of congratulatory messages from family, friends, and fans.

The couple’s engagement comes four years after they first started dating. They were friends for decades before they started their romantic relationship in 2017, and have been going strong ever since. They share daughter Rani Rose, 2, together while Kate also has son Ryder, 17, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 9, with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.

