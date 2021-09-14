CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SPAC Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's Partner Velo3D Is Down 8.6% This Year And Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been continuously piling up a stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SPFR) this year. The special purpose acquisition company is set to take a partner of Elon Musk-led SpaceX public. Ark Invest has piled up a total of 3.75 million shares — worth $37.54 million...

Benzinga

Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q1 guidance. Stitch Fix's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 16.41% to a price of $41.28. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.16 million, which is approximately 580.22% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.10 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
MARKETS
Barry Sternlicht
Elon Musk
Serena Williams
The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Why New Oriental Education Shares Are Rising

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Gaotu Techedu after the company announced second-quarter earnings results. Shares of Chinese education stocks are volatile on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent weeks following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Rekor Systems Insider Trades $2.82 Million In Company Stock

Matthew A. Hill, Chief Science Officer at Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), made a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Hill sold 300,000 shares of Rekor Systems at prices ranging from $9.04 to $10.11. The total transaction amounted to $2,818,160.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431M For Expansion

Major Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner Genesis Digital Assets has raised $431 million in funding to expand its mining operations in the U.S. and Nordics. The new funding was led by Paradigm, which is one of the biggest cryptocurrency investment companies. Paradigm has supported companies like Coinbase and FTX. Matt Huang,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
96krock.com

Elon Musk’s Next SpaceX Flight Will Have Toilets and an Oven

Elon Musk promised on Twitter that SpaceX plans to upgrade their amenities for its next space-tourist flight, including a toilet and oven. The Inspiration4 crew, made up of four civilian astronauts, took off on Wednesday, September 15 aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, landing back on Earth on Saturday (September 18) evening.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

SpaceX's Elon Musk plots bathroom upgrades after 'challenges' on Inspiration4 mission

Billionaire Elon Musk said SpaceX is already plotting some upgrades for its next flight following the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew’s successful mission earlier this month. Musk tweeted Monday that he met with the Inspiration4 crew to congratulate members on the historic flight. Following the meeting, the SpaceX founder suggested the bathrooms on the firm’s Crew Dragon space capsule could use an upgrade.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
CNET

Jeff Bezos congratulates Elon Musk and SpaceX on Inspiration4 launch

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos congratulated Elon Musk and SpaceX on the company's latest launch via Twitter. "Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us," Bezos said in a tweet Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

