Only last year, Facebook announced plans to enter the segment of smart wearables with its first pair of smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica – the makers of Ray-Ban eyewear. The style statement has arrived, and it’s called Ray-Ban Stories. In renowned Wayfarer styles, these smart glasses feature two hidden cameras, allowing you to snap photos and video on the go secretly. Seems ideal for a detective, right? It fits in well with Mark Zuckerberg’s plan for Facebook to become a ‘metaverse,’ and these glasses will come in handy if it ever does. In the current world, the images and video captured with Facebook’s glasses can be shared via a smartphone to TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media services.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO