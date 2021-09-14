CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkers Prairie Brewery Among Those Getting National Award

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 8 days ago

Six Minnesota breweries received Great American Beer Festival awards last week, considered the most prestigious award in the industry. Thousands of entries were submitted from breweries around the country, all of them judged and — if worthy — awarded gold, silver or bronze medals. Thousand Lakes Brewing Company out of Parkers Prairie received a Bronze Medal for its entry Breakfast For Supper in the Oatmeal Stout category.

