2 men charged with attempted murder months after near-fatal Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a shooting that left a man critically injured in Tuscaloosa back in June, three people have now been charged with attempted murder. On June 24, a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Maxwell Road in an area near Hwy. 69 South. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but recovered. In the days following the shooting, 18-year-old Terrain Miles of Sawyerville was arrested and charged with attempted murder.www.cbs42.com
