Rail freight expenses are biting into income
IARN — While producers have been enjoying the higher commodity prices, they also know one truth. As soon as they start making more money, somebody wants a piece of it. I heard that viewpoint shared a lot during the Iowa State Fair and the Farm Progress Show. One Iowa farmer put it this way, “As soon as we start getting ahead, seed, fertilizer, fuel, and everything else under the sun start going up too. It’s like they can’t let us have a good year or two to get ahead. They just want more and more.”kiwaradio.com
