Rail freight expenses are biting into income

Laboratory featuring nuclear power plant control room simulator unveiled at Idaho Falls. The Center for Advanced Energy Studies (CAES) has announced the opening of its newest laboratory, the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Simulator Laboratory, featuring NuScale Power’s Energy Exploration (E2) Center, at its Idaho Falls headquarters. The new lab features a virtual nuclear power plant control room that allows users to assume the role of operator to learn about NuScale’s SMR technology. For CAES, the new lab offers benefits to the energy workforce, stakeholders seeking education and collaborative research. NuScale’s SMR is the first to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, according to recent announcement. The first module is expected to be fully commercially operational by the end of the decade. Tentative plans call for the first NuScale power plant to be constructed on Idaho National Laboratory’s site as part of the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems Carbon Free Power Project. CAES’s new laboratory is the result of a $286,000 award that CAES-affiliated University of Idaho professor Richard Christensen obtained in 2019 through the Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Program. Christensen is the principal investigator of the project, which involves University of Idaho professors Robert Borrelli, Michael Haney and Michael McKellar, and NuScale’s Derrick Botha.

