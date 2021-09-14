CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets available for Aiken Standard's Women Today luncheon featuring Jane Jenkins Herlong

By Holly Kemp hkemp@aikenstandard.com
 8 days ago
The  Women Today: A Celebration Luncheon , presented by the Aiken Standard, will feature guest speaker Jane Jenkins Herlong, of Edgefield, a former Miss South Carolina, international author and humorist. Submitted photo

Join Aiken residents in celebrating women at a special luncheon in October.

Women Today: A Celebration Luncheon, presented by the Aiken Standard, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W.

The luncheon will feature guest speaker Jane Jenkins Herlong, of Edgefield, a former Miss South Carolina, international author and humorist.

Herlong is the author of five best-selling books: “Rhinestones on My Flip-Flops: Choosing Extravagant Joy in the Midst of Everyday Mess-ups,” “Bury Me with My Pearls,” “Bare Feet to High Heels,” and “What Ta-Tas Teach Us." Herlong's fifth book, “Sweet Tea Secrets from the Deep Fried South,” will be released January of 2022.

"She criss‐crosses the country sharing her sweet tea wisdom and Southern fried humor," according to promotional materials. "Audiences learn the healing power of humor when handling negative people and circumstances for more productive, positive living. Jane’s life stories and humor leave audiences with the same message she lives – 'prove people wrong and laugh while living your dreams.'"

There is limited space available for the luncheon, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets at $25 each and can be purchased online at tickets.aikenstandard.com.

Tickets also can be purchased at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Vikki's Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road; Ginger Bee Boutique, 110 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road.

Each guest will receive a swag bag, door prizes, and can enter to win a piece of jewelry donated by Floyd & Green Fine Jewelers.

For more information, contact Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or mcaldwell@aikenstandard.com.

