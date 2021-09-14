Buckthorn Virtual Workshop Set for Wednesday
Buckthorn is an invasive non-native plant that takes over woodlands. A workshop presented by the City of Burnsville will give you the information you need to improve the health of your woods, whether it's a small patch of trees or several acres. A free, virtual meeting on Zoom will be held from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk more about spotting and removing buckthorn. Registered attendees will receive a link to the meeting.
